Amapiano has taken the world by storm, with the music genre gathering many fans across the world in recent years. No other county busts moves to the bouncing beats as well as the people of Mzansi. Several peeps showed us exactly how to groove to the infectious music using the most effortless and flashy dance styles.

Amapiano has taken over the world, with folks across the globe listening in on Mzansi's beloved dance music sub-genre.

Mzansi peeps have shown off their amazing dance moves to catchy amapiano beats. Images: @kulanicool, @pontshomotsepe_/ Twitter, SA Vibes/ Facebook

A simple walk throughout the streets of any South African city, or even past a car parked outside, will have your ears fixated on the infectious tunes that have taken over the speakers of the country. Once the earworm has done its job, the slick dance moves start to manifest.

Briefly News took a look at seven Amapiano dance videos that had South Africans moving along to the hypnotic beats.

1. Mzansi schoolgirl shows the internet flames with confident dance moves, video gets over 5.7 million views

A Mzansi schoolgirl jumped on the popular Umlando Challenge, and with over 5.7 million views on TikTok, it's safe to say she broke the internet.

The dance challenge has taken social media by storm and has seen peeps post videos of themselves gyrating to the amapiano track Umlando by Toss featuring Lady Du, Sino Msolo, Young Stunna, Slade and Sir Trill.

In the clip posted by Siyabulela Masebe (@ceeyahdadj17), the girl can be seen on what looks like a school field as she dances along to the tune. She wins over the praise of her audience, who cheer her on as she confidently does her thing.

2. Man in heels gets into hilarious amapiano dance-off with drunk man, SA delighted by peeps’ groove choreography

A video of a man dancing in heels while another tries to keep up had netizens in stitches. The man in heels is skillfully hitting the floor with his three friends when a bystander joins in.

The bystander's decision to join the group of friends' dance only highlighted how well the man in heels was dancing. The three friends impressed many with their carefully choreographed moves at a party.

Netizens can never get over entertaining dance videos. In this video shared on Facebook, the man in heels set the dance floor on fire, and his dancing prowess was only emphasised by an intoxicated bystander who joined him.

Some netizens took this as a cautionary tale to never try to dance while drunk. Most had hilarious commentary on the dance group and the uninvited dude who joined in.

3. Video of gorgeous mother and daughter’s smooth amapiano dance moves wows Mzansi: “Get it mama!”

A daughter was excited to share a cute clip of her dancing with her mother. Netizens soon caught wind of the video and were happy to comment on their dancing skills.

Dancing must be genetic because the daughter and her mom were toe-to-toe with their dancing abilities. The mother was especially impressive because of her flawless execution.

The video was reposted on a Facebook page SA Vibes, where people flocked to the video to complement the young lady and her mother. Mzansi loves effortless dancers, and some netizens were envious of the mum's chilled but lit dancing.

4. School teachers busting lit amapiano moves set internet ablaze in TikTok video with over 1 million views

A lit schoolyard with teachers getting down to a groovy tune was all over social media. The video of the two teachers having fun with students impressed peeps.

School is meant to be a place of fun and learning, and two teachers are making sure to keep students interested in the enjoyable side of things. The teachers in the video turned into the best entertainers for their students during break.

A video shared on TikTok by @melbeee0202 shows two teachers getting down on the beat. The teacher in a maroon jersey was especially impressive as she nailed all the trendy moves that most of her students are familiar with. The awesome clip clocked 1.4 million views and nearly 100 000 likes on TikTok.

Students in the video can be heard cheering the teachers along as they hit all the right beat drops.

5. Video of talented schoolgirl dancing with great energy wows Mzansi, clip goes viral with 1.2 million views

A talented schoolgirl made quite an impression on netizens after her dance video blew up on social media.

The girl, identified as @ndi.ngu.azizaziza, is seen showing off some impressive moves as she dances among her peers with great energy along to the popular tune, Umlando by Toss, featuring Lady Du, Sino Msolo, Young Stunna, Slade and Sir Trill.

Her video, shared by SA Vibes on Facebook, currently boasts 1.2 million views. The post was simply captioned:

"The Mlando Way.”

While a selected few had harsh criticism of the video, many Saffas were amazed by the schoolgirl’s energy.

6. Gogo shows off smooth dance moves in viral video, Mzansi shows her love: “This granny is a whole mood”

An energetic gogo gave ama-2000 a run for their money with a video of her busting some trendy moves doing the rounds online.

The entertaining clip was shared by popular social media user @kulanicool and shows the grown lady walking out of a tent as she demonstrates some of the latest amapiano dance moves with ease and quite a vibe.

The video has gained a lot of traction online, and South African online users were pleasantly amused and impressed by the gogo.

7. Viral video of crew setting a groove on fire with their lit dance moves has the people of Mzansi screaming

At some point, everyone has wished, openly or secretly, that they could be part of a moment where people break into dance and all know the routine. A bunch of people at the groove did exactly that, and the lit moment was caught on camera.

We have Beyoncé and boy bands to thank for these dance routine dreams that still live in the deep dark parts of our minds. Seeing it happen in real life had people reliving this dream and wishing they were there for it.

Twitter user @pontshomotsepe_ shared the vibey clip showing a bunch of people pulling Destiny’s Child moves at a nightclub. Literally, every single person in that crew was on absolute fire!

This dance crew turned many teenage dreams into reality. The people of Mzansi love seeing the clip and made it known that they would give anything to live this moment.

Cute dancing duo spreads good feels in Mzansi: “The kid got rhythm”

In another dance-related story, Briefly News previously reported on a lit dancing bathroom session that was needed to entertain one little boy, who had the time of his life busting his cool moves on a bathroom basin cabinet with his best pal.

A Twitter user shared the cutest dance clip and had Mzansi wrapped around their little fingers after witnessing the precious moment. The duo were giving out their best moves to a house track called Earthquake by Bokza Da Groove and Tswelo Da DeeJay.

