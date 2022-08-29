A well-spoken athlete has stunned and entertained Mzansi peeps by claiming he is a "hyperbolicsyllabicsesquedalymistic" person in a video

The clip was taken at the recent Comrades Marathon, where the reporter started speaking to a man in Sotho

Mzansi peeps couldn't help but laugh and put on their detective hats to find out what exactly this interesting man had said

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

An articulate man got the internet laughing in confusion when he stated that he was a hyperbolicsyllabicsesquedalymistic person in a funny video.

An articulate man left South Africans amused and intrigued by claiming he was an hyperbolicsyllabicsesquedalymistic person. Images: @KaraboMokwele_/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@KaraboMokwele_ shared the side-splitting clip and has had many people puzzled and entertained on Twitter.

The interaction starts out with the reporter letting the man know that he speaks Sotho, to which the man replied by saying that he can speak English and that he is a hyperbolicsyllabicsesquedalymistic individual.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Or at least that's what it sounds like. The word hyperbolicsyllabicsesquedalymistic is actually the title of a song by the late and famous American singer, Isaac Hayes, which was released in 1969.

The well-spoken athlete made Mzansi laugh at the interaction and try to find out what mystery word the runner used. Check out the comments below:

@mcckinley asked:

"Hyperbolic what what?"

@XpowervolX commented:

"The power dynamics shifted after those 3 words. Reporter was shook..."

@BourerTheFunk posted:

@blackpresidante suggested:

"Someone must transcribe this."

@iamNimzo mentioned:

"The white guy saw an opportunity to flex his knowledge of the Sotho language... Black guy also didn't miss his chance. No racism here."

@Lwkmd4h shared:

@XichavoE said:

"He listens to Isaac Hayes music this one. 'Hyperbolicsyllabicsesquedalymistic' by Isaac Hayes."

@GuluvaYaseJozi commented:

"I am sure he was waiting for this moment..."

Man holds Uber sign along Comrades route just in case runners decide they needed a lift, pic has SA busting

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on how the Comrades Marathon is a monstrous challenge. So, one Uber driver thought that he better offer his services to the runners just in case they changed their minds and needed a lift. The people of Mzansi were ended by the snap.

When non-runners think about running 90km, they cannot fathom why someone would willingly put themselves through that. Just like this Uber driver.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News