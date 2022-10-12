A man opened up about his struggles with unemployment and received a wave of helpful tips and advice from South Africans

A lack of job opportunities currently plagues Mzansi's youth, with large swaths of young people sitting at home without a job

Folks from across the nation came with positivity to assist the down-and-out gent with his job-related issues

A man took to the socials and opened up about his struggles with unemployment while being a master's student, resulting in peeps across Mzansi giving him helpful advice and assistance.

@GSepobe is the unfortunate yet ambitious gent, and he posted his job-finding troubles in a lengthy Twitter post that also detailed the different and impressive qualifications he obtained.

Unemployment is a problem that plagues large swaths of South Africans, most of whom are the youth. According to StatsSA, the current unemployment rate for the year's second quarter sat at 33.9%, while its expanded definition sits at 44.1% of the country.

The graduate in question gave details of his numerous qualifications, including the master's he is trying to pursue. Peeps across the country gave helpful advice and even plugged the gent up with potential job leads. See the comments below:

@Khensmamaloko suggested:

"Are you on LinkedIn? And if yes, how does your profile look. And again try do work for small companies/NGO so you get experience and contactable references. Take anything small, this time next year you'll be far."

@Nanazille commented:

"If you have that Honors on your CV, start by removing it. Uzoyiveza later usunomsebenzi. Also, do you not want to teach in Asia? I can even fund you and get you a job."

@KgahlisoB posted:

@farrel13 mentioned:

"I also did my master's degree without funding. I graduated cum laude! Jobs = 0 ; pay increase = 0; still paying off my masters degree in nuclear physics = Priceless!"

@CMonethi shared:

"Dude, this is the story of my life. Pursuing a postgraduate without funding/stable job is something else. I even made peace with the fact that I will never ever get funded in my studies... hence I decided to push small businesses."

@I_Am_Adequate posted:

@ThabengTsullu said:

"At least you keep going... Thats the spirit... Job will find you pele."

@Sweethesh21 commented:

"Go teach English in China."

