A group of tough men impressed Mzansi peeps with their teamwork when they pulled a taxi up an inclined dirt road

The clip shows that there were some people still inside when it all went down, making the strength they showed more admirable

Peeps mostly loved what they saw in the clip, but others pointed out that the women didn't want to help the men

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A platoon of strong men wowed Mzansi peeps online when they pulled up a taxi on an inclined dirt road in a video.

A group of men pulled a taxi up a road, and South Africans adored the clip. Images: @VehicleTrackerz/ Twitter, Morsa Images/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

Popular car-focused social media account @VehicleTrackerz posted the clip on Twitter, where some peeps wondered why the women in the clip didn't help the men with the heavy vehicle.

Peeps deduced that because the narrator of the video speaking Xhosa, it was shot in the Eastern Cape. The woman talking expressed her bewilderment while the tough gents pulled the minibus taxi up the hill.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The feat is even more impressive because there are still people in the taxi, making it even heavier than what it would've initially weighed.

Peeps discussed the video at length and pointed out some things they didn't like, but most were impressed with the gent's coordination. See the comments below:

@K_KGETHO said:

"When elections come they vote for the ANC, ai."

@Sol888266411 mentioned:

"Men are naturally strong."

@Ndoda_Mosia commented:

"From horsepower to manpower."

@kusta_original posted:

" Hayi, for me, that was gonna be their stop and drop-off point. See u tomorrow when the road is better."

@ntsika_jr shared:

"Together ❤ We stand divided we fall "

@Tshawe_elihle said:

"This is the South Africa the Sandton people don't know of..."

@Thendo_Khae_ commented:

"United we stand, divided we fall."

@Beloved_ZD mentioned:

"Hamban’ bafana!"

Diligent graduate thanks coffee for getting her through challenging academic journey

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that one perseverant lady who wasn’t afraid to burn the midnight oil thanked coffee for her academic success.

The smart lady celebrated her graduation with a pretty pic online and looked super stoked about the big win.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News