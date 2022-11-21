A hardworking young lady left South Africans inspired after her story went viral on social media

Mbalentle Sipengane has turned her family business Monzai Eggs, a poultry farm on a plot outside Vanderbijlpark, into a success story.

Agriculture and Young shared Mbalentle's story on their Twitter page, and many have since taken the comments sections to react

Mbalentle Sipengane is a young businesswoman from Vanderbijlpark in Vaal. Her family business started in 2004, and her parents struggled with it until Mbalentle took over after bagging her farming degree in 2016.

She told News24 that the company generated an annual turnover of more than one million in the same year.

Today Mbalentle has turned Monzai Eggs into a multi-million success story that produces thousands of eggs daily.

“When I came back from school, the business was generating an annual turnover of just more than R500 000...In 2016, we generated more than a million and last year more than R1.4 million,” she told City Press.

According to City Press, Mbalentle did not always aspire to be a farmer but to be a fashion designer.

She told the publication that:

"All I wanted was to become a fashion designer but this dream was changed by my father who accompanied me in 2013 to register at the North-West University."

She said they found that the fashion design course was already full. Mbalentle also shared that on their way home, her father suggested that they go to Potchefstroom Agricultural College, where she eventually graduated with three distinctions in agricultural entrepreneurship, plant breeding, and basic farming mechanics.

