Woolworths is giving some customers the option to settle their outstanding debt at a reduced amount

Wendy Knowler confirmed that Woolworths has given some of their customers a “Black Friday discount”

The people of Mzansi do not understand how it is possible and shred their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

One of South Africa's most authoritative and respected consumer journalists Wendy Knowler confirmed that Woolworths has given some of their customers a “Black Friday discount” on their debt… but still SA can’t believe it.

Wendy Knowler confirmed that Woolworths has given some of their customers a “Black Friday discount”. Image: getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Nothing comes for free these days, there is always a catch. So, when people heard that there was a “Black Friday discount” on their debt from Woolworths, they laughed.

Knowler took to Twitter to share the news with her followers, explaining that one man got offered 80% off of his R124k debt with Woolworths.

“A debt collecting firm offered Marco an 80% “Black Friday discount “on his R124K Woolies debt. He was but also that it was too good to true and his R24 800 would end up in a fraudster’s account.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“So he checked with me. And I checked with Woolies…”

Mzansi citizens did not believe the deal for a second

Woolworths is known as the private school of grocery stores, and everyone knows that private schooling is never free. People took to the comment section to share their thoughts. Others tried to jump on the bandwagon, tagging the institutions they have debt with, lol.

Take a look:

@PulieBabes said:

“Some banks do but mostly when your account is handed over to attorneys. It ranges from 20-80%. Depending on the product as well. Senior citizens are likely to get up to 80% discounted settlement.”

@theblackcatza said:

“That is amazing but also feels terrible for those that never run up debts, or traffic fines and pay all bills responsibly…”

@Zavosdd said:

“I want to understand: the outstanding balance is 124k and they are willing to take 25K and call it a day? I have a suspicion this does something to your credit rating or record. That could be the too good to be true.”

@kagi1974 said:

“Wait how do you rack up R124kdebt at Woolies?”

@qinisovandamme said:

“@FNBSA please come and see what others are doing for others and do the same for me.”

@sagrenpillai said:

“Oh well, they should be offering debt reduction to consumers with accounts in good standing - not just to those in arrears.”

Man loses luxury car for looting goods from Woolworths during KZN July unrest, SA reacts: “extremely unfair”

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mbuso Moloi lost his luxury escape car used to transport looted goods from a Woolworths store during the July unrest in KwaZulu-Natal.

A forfeiture order was obtained by the KwaZulu-Natal Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) to seize Moloi's Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupé, reported TimesLIVE.

Moloi was also charged with public violence and theft for stealing a basket full of goodies from the Woolworths store in Durban.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News