AKA's passing has left a gaping hole in the Mzansi creative community, and his legacy lives on through others now

A student form East Rand School of Arts, Siphesihle Hlatdhwayo, did a beautiful sketch of AKA

The picture left many in awe of the young man's talent and heartsore over AKA's passing

A student form East Rand School of Arts, Siphesihle Hlatdhwayo, did a beautiful sketch of AKA. Image: Twitter @joy_zelda

It feels like Kiernan Forbes, AKA, has been gone a lifetime, but it also still feels like he died just yesterday. A student from East Rand School of Arts sketched a beautiful picture of the late artist, and it struck emotion on Twitter.

The sudden and heart-breaking death of AKA stopped Mznais in its tracks, reminding many of the pressing unsolved issues our beautiful country is still battling.

AKA honoured by East Rand School of Arts student

Twitter user @joy_zelda shared a picture of young artist Siphesihle Hlatdhwayo standing next to his stunning sketch of AKA. Just a creative paying his respects to the legend.

Briefly News spoke to the person who made the post to learn more about the young artist. The young man is turning 17 this year and is a huge AKA fan with big dreams. He is not quiet sure what he wants to be when his grows up, but it will definitely be something to keeps his creativity flowing!

"First he thought of becoming an musician but now something like engineering still not sure."

Mzansi showers the boy with praise while remembering the late, AKA

This sketch is stunning,; many people were emotionally overcome by looking at it. AKA's passing still does not feel real to some, and it will take time before Supa Mega fans come to term with his death.

@ddeez23 said:

“Pure talent ”

@NozibelePokwana said:

“That's it my boy ♥️”

@PeshunH said:

“Well done Mhayise ”

@Sthura_cingo said:

“Wow he’s good, can he also teach Rasta please ngoba yeey sometimes he’s not make sure ”

@SiphesihleBRIA6 shared:

Nota Baloyi lands in hot water after making distasteful comments about Anele Tembe: "I'm not surprised"

In other news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi is at it again. The controversial music exec made distasteful comments about AKA's late fiancée, Anele "Nellie" Tembe.

When Nota Baloyi accused AKA's friends of having a hand in his murder, one lady confronted him about not using his "investigative skills" when it comes to femicide. The lady rubbed Nota up the wrong way when she alleged that AKA had a hand in her death.

Reacting to the woman, Nota made distasteful remarks about Nellie who died under mysterious circumstances while in a Cape Town hotel with the late rapper. According to ZAlebs, he alleged that Nellie landed in hell after her death.

