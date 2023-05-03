A woman is thanking God for the incredible events in her life, from being unemployed to getting three fantastic opportunities

The previous year, she experienced a dry season where job opportunities seemed to elude her, but now she has many options

Netizens congratulated the young woman on her career moves and praised God for all the good things coming to her

A young woman has motivated others not to give up as she gets three job opportunities. Images: @LeboSpeaks/TikTok

Twitter user @LeboSpeaks was unemployed last year and thought she could never find employment. However, that changed this year when she was presented with three job opportunities.

The beautiful lady thanks God for all the doors opening for her

In a post on Twitter @LeboSpeaks attributes her success to God's timing and grace, acknowledging that the doors opened for her because of His intervention.

She believes that her faith, perseverance, and hard work paid off, and she is grateful for the opportunities presented to her. The woman who stays in Botswana shared the good news on the social media platform; she said:

"I went from a dry season last year to three job offers of significant positions in the first half of 2023."

Netizens congratulate her on all the beautiful opportunities she got

This woman's story is a testament to the power of faith, hard work, and perseverance. She encouraged people to trust God's timing and to remain steadfast in their pursuits.

Here are some of the comments:

@KellieNthokana said:

"In His time, Babe!! In His time. Congratulations again and again and again!

@Chandapiwa Baputaki said:

"I was telling someone about you yesterday. Persistence. Focus. God in it."

@tumanintombi21 commented:

·"He is a faithful God."

@Nonhlanhla Phillip commented:

"Congrats, but it's been one year and five months unemployed. I'll keep on waiting for my season.

