A woman bought goods from Woolworths to create an amazing platter for a huge family gathering

Beyond its visual appeal, the Woolies platter made by the lady looked like a delightful culinary experience

The woman's impressive platter from Woolworths has inspired others to elevate their own home dining experiences

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Foodie creates a platter for guests by using goods bought from Woolworths. Images: @jessica_vanheerden/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A woman has captivated Mzansi with her remarkable platter, featuring a variety of goods purchased from Woolworths. The platter, beautifully set up for a family gathering, has garnered enthusiastic reactions from all who have seen it.

Woman creates a visual feast from Woolworths products

Content influencer Jessica du Plessis's creation showcases an array of delectable treats carefully selected from Woolworths. The video of the platter served as a testament to the power of presentation and the ability to create a memorable experience through food. Netizens were wowed by the woman's culinary skills and attention to detail.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi reacts to young hun's inspiring creativity and elevation of home entertaining

People around the country reacted to the woman's platter exemplifying the community's appreciation for culinary artistry. Many have admired the visually stunning arrangement and the mouthwatering assortment of goodies.

The platter has sparked inspiration and ideas for future gatherings and celebrations. Peeps shared their views:

@Olerato said:

"One thing about Jess? She will host and serve.'

@KiaraDewrance commented:

"Those bbq chicken pancakes are my absolute favourite."

@appleuser said:

"Snacks from Woolworths."

@AnnaBanana said:

"This looks amazing. I would love to do this exact thing for a lady's high tea. What are the "ingredients" used?

@Tebogo.Teffo commented:

"Hey, where can I get that tray?."

@lebogangbanda810 said:

"Everything you do, you do with so much love. It's so beautiful to watch."

@Saz said:

Woolworths always does the things."

Woman compares the freshness of Woolworths food to that of checkers: Mzansi people have words.

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a Mzansi mom who decided to see if Woolworths of Checkers fruit lasts longer, and her findings struck debate.

Instagram account @the_mom_club_ shared a showing of the various fruit over several days.

Some felt that fruit shouldn’t last so long, while others were all for the Woolies fruit standing the test of time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News