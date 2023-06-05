A Mzansi mom decided to see if Woolworths of Checkers fruit lasts longer, and her findings struck debate

Instagram account @the_mom_club_ shared a showing of the various fruit over several days

Some felt that fruit shouldn’t last so long while others were all for the Woolies fruit standing the test of time

Mzansi people love a comparison video, especially when it is two big names like Woolworths and Checkers. This mom decided to see from which store fruit lasts longer, and fellow moms loved the tip.

While some feel Woolies is overpriced, many recent comparison videos and price checks have proven it to be a smarter choice in the shopping game.

Social media mother does Woolworths vs Checkers fruit comparison

Instagram account @the_mom_club_ shared a reel in which she bought grapes and bananas from both Woolworths and Checkers and shared how they were holding up over several days.

According to her little research study, Woolworths fruit lasts a lot longer than Checkers fruit, making it a better buy in regards to reducing waste. Food is expensive!

By day four Checkers fruit was already turning, but Woolworths was going strong. Woolies fruit was still edible on day nine!

See the full video below:

Mzansi moms share their thoughts in the comments

Fellow moms took to the comments to share their thoughts and opinions on why this happened. Some feel fruit shouldn’t last nine days, while others rooted for Woolies.

Read some of the mixed comments:

luthfia_ebrahim was not impressed:

“The question that should be raised is what's in the Woolies fruit for them to last so long. It's not normal. Fruit is not meant to be that 'preserved' after 9 days.”

Karenmahlangu posed some questions:

“I have so many thoughts racing through my head... 1) Do you think these products come from the same supplier, and that Checkers is just "older" or not properly stored or distributed correctly OR 2) Are Woollies products superior because they are GMO products and that causes them to take longer to go "bad"? I feel re-assured somehow to see things go mouldy...doesn't that mean that it is more "natural"? Or are those products handled directly before being packaged hence they become a breeding ground for microorganisms? So many questions ”

zuzu.ka shared thoughts:

“We’re loyal customers of Woolies, but I happened to buy mouldy blueberries and grapes on 1 or 2 occasions. There were times not so long ago when they had problems with chicken meat getting bad before the expiration date, so I’m not sure how objective this comparison is.”

imaan_09 had a different experience:

“I bought apples at Woolies last week, and every single one of them was soft and bruised - packaged so I couldn’t see it when buying.”

