Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town just unveiled a machine that will help save lives against cancer

The cutting-edge technology will give more direct treatment and give people a better fighting chance

South African citizens rejoiced the moment as they found hope in a system many believed to be broken

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Cancer is known as the silent killer, a disease not even technology has been able to defeat. Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town just unveiled a R80 million beast machine to help fight cancer, and citizens are beaming with hope.

Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town just unveiled a machine that will help save lives against cancer. Image: Facebook / Groote Schuur Hospital

Source: Facebook

Being a third cancer-fighting world country, South Africa hasn’t had the funding to bring in these cancer-fighting beasts. So, having this type of technology in a SA hospital is a big moment.

Groote Schuur Hospital unveils R80 million beast machine

The hospital took to various social media platforms to share the incredible news. SABC News reported that the hospital sees around 3000 new cancer patients every year and does around 33 000 follow-up appointments – that is huge!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

This incredible machine is known for its power, giving a more focused and advanced radiotherapy treatment, the hospital shared in their informative post.

IOL shared that the head of Radiation Oncology, Dr Jeannette Parkes, said that the planning to get this machine in had begun a few years back. Installation of the machine took a few weeks, and the hospital will never forget the moment.

“More importantly, this work and these projects will change the way that we function within the department and the way that we do business, allowing us ultimately to upgrade and improve the oncology services that we offer to our patients,” Dr Jeannette Parkes shared with IOL.

South Africa celebrates this monumental moment

Many of those with loved ones suffering from cancer took to the various posts'hasn't comment sections to celebrate this life-changing moment. This has given some hope in the struggling Mzansi healthcare system.

Read some of the comments:

Aubrey Davies celebrated:

“When my eldest sister was born in 1935, they started the building of Groote Schuur hospital and even collected funds from private Capetonians ”

Tsakani Takalani Khoza rejoiced:

“Job well done, Mbokoto, God bless you.”

Cancer warrior told by doctors he had 1 year to live in 2005 just turned 30

In related news, Briefly News reported that in 2005, doctors gave a cancer patient barely a year to live. He is still alive today, 18 years later.

The 30-year-old from Nashville, Tennessee, described how he was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour at the age of 12 in his Reddit post.

Even with surgery and treatment, doctors at the time estimated he would "only live a year or two."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News