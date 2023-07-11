One kid had the internet laughing with her antics while playing outside in front of a hen that had some chicks

This cute baby was sitting surrounded by little baby chicks that she kept grabbing with her hands

The child ended up trying to have a taste of some of the baby chickens during the eventful playtime

A baby was playing with little chicks in a video that went viral. The kid had people amused after he try to get a quick snack.

A TikTok video shows a tiny tot trying to eat live baby chicks and Mzansi had jokes. Image: @mokgadipiluda

The video of the child playing got over 7 000 likes. Many people were having at how the kid seemed determined to get a bite.

Baby goes viral for trying to eat live baby chickens

@mokgadipiluda posted a hilarious video of a child who looked like they were playing with baby chicks. Soon enough, the babies started moving baby chickens toward her mouth in an attempt to munch on them. Watch the video below:

South Africans thoroughly entertained by little baby's appetite

People have to see funny videos of little babies. This one had people laughing as peeps left some funny comments. Read some of their jokes below:

Tshegofatso mokate wrote:

"For someone that fears chickens . I scrome!

Pertunia266 said:

"That time am 29 still afraid of chickens."

Khutjo_Makay commented:

"Girls and food."

Kgabiso Radebe joked:

"Ngwana o batla di nuggets. [The baby wants nuggets.]

Mash remarked:

"This baby mama chicken is polite."

"Rumor has it the boy is still running": Mzansi laughs at chicken chasing child

Briefly News previously reported that a hilarious video, one poor little boy got a taste of what happens when the meat fights back.

In a Twitter post, Mzansi was left bent over laughing at the sight of a young child trying, by all means, to get away from his fierce attacker - a live chicken. It's one of those videos you know you shouldn't laugh at, but it is hard not to.

This chicken is not playing as the little boy tries everything to escape it. The animal clearly has a score to settle as it continues relentlessly following the boy.

