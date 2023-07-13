One young woman has emerged as a beacon of inspiration, sharing her remarkable weight loss journey with people on Tiktok

In her video, we follow her amazing weight loss journey beginning in June 2022 until June 2023

With summer coming up, a dietician advises us on how to lose weight healthily

One young woman embarked on a weight loss journey and documented her progress on TikTok. Since June 2022, her transformation has captured the hearts of TikTok users, inspiring them with her dedication and determination.

The beginning of the weight loss journey

It all began in June 2022 when @sbusisiwe.mkh decided to change her life. Like many others, she had experienced weight gain and felt self-conscious about her appearance. She started a weight loss journey to regain her confidence and lead a healthier lifestyle.

A year later, she shared her weight loss on TikTok with slides. See the post here. Netizens were captivated by her story, celebrating her progress. When questioned by another TikTok user about how she lost all the weight, she replied, " 3 things: gym, eat less, eat better."

Victoria's Secrets said:

"I fail to be consistent; you look good, though."

T commented:

"I thought the 3rd and 4th slide was the after, but man... good job, girl."

Anai added:

"I want both before and after."

simpfor._.eli exclaimed:

"I'm so proud of you, babe; you look gorgeous before, during and after!"

Ashtey said:

"You look amazing, and you probably feel it too."

theluvskatisha added:

"Teach me, omg! I’m struggling here!"

Tips and tricks to lose weight in a healthy way

There are a lot of questionable weight loss methods that people use and might even consider not to be safe, and with summer approaching soon, it's better to learn about healthy ways to lose weight.

Speaking to Briefly News, Dietician Matome Diala gave us tips to help us lose weight healthily.

"The best way to healthily lose weight is to avoid fatty and fried foods. Also, watch your portion size.

"It is essential that you snack on fruits and eat less takeaways. Make sure to remove all excess fats from meat. Lastly, make veggies part of both lunch and supper daily."

Starting the weight loss journey takes work; Diale advises people to visit a dietitian so that they can give you a tailored weight loss diet plan.

Lady shares what fat-burning tea can do

In other news, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared how drinking "fat-burning" tea can affect you.

In a TikTok video, the young woman shared how the tea had her sleeping beside the toilet. Netizens couldn't help but laugh as some people related to the situation.

