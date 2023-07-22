An American man living in South Africa took to social media to rave about the delicious bread in SA

The guy said there is no fresh bread in his home country in a short video that he posted on TikTok

Mzansi netizens loved the video and many mentioned that he made them appreciate the country even more

An American man stumbled upon a hidden treasure at South African grocery stores - freshly baked bread.

TikTok video of US man giving SA bread a review goes viral

Little did he know that his TikTok video showing this newfound love would set the internet ablaze with over 253 000 views.

Who would have thought that something as simple as bread could bridge the gap between continents and unite people in mutual appreciation?

American man puts spotlight on mouthwatering freshly baked bread

The man's heartfelt reaction to the delicious bread options available in South Africa which was uploaded by @mexicaninsa captured the hearts of Mzansi people.

They were thrilled to see the yummy bread getting some well-deserved attention. Some suggested different types of bread he should try like garlic bread and cheese rolls.

Watch the video below:

SA TikTok users discuss delicious bread options at grocery stores

@maryket said:

"Checkers Coney rolls are good! They should be crispy, if not, just pop them in the oven or air fryer for a bit."

@ziphozonkesibusiso posted

"Most of us really take South Africa for granted. This is the best country even though we have our own up and downs."

@del wrote:

"I know my Spar's baking schedule so I show up just when they get them out of the oven. You just ask and you get them hot."

@angelicapreston68 commented:

"Cheese rolls are the best, with some stork butter."

@keaganpieterse mentioned:

"Bro fresh garlic paninis will change your life."

@nomcebo wrote:

"That’s sad. I guess we should appreciate Southy more. "

@charlie_mingro said:

"The way you make me appreciate my country every day. I don't wanna visit the state anymore."

@kimjansen added:

"Just love listening to your perspective on our country. Thank you for bringing such positivity and reminding us about how much we have."

