A video on TikTok shows lovebirds celebrating a major step up in their union by showing off their picture-perfect house

One woman made a vlog showing people how she was getting ready to move out of an apartment for good

Online users were touched by the video content, as it was inspiring to see them achieve their dream of being homeowners

A cute couple on TikTok celebrating a major milestone in their life. There were hundreds of comments from people who loved seeing them celebrate a big achievement.

A TikTok video shows a couple celebrating their first home and moving in. Image: @amandamkhulisi

Source: TikTok

The video of the couple's moving out process got more than 61 000 likes. Many people were happy to congratulate the couple on winning in life.

Woman's TikTok video moving to new house gets 500k views

@amandamkhulisi posted that she and her partner were celebrating buying a new house and were officially moving out of their flat. Watch the video below:

South Africans delighted to see couple growing together

Many people were happy to congratulate the couple. Read what people had to say below:

Lungi_Zwane commented:

"Siyabonga. joy, love and happiness in your new home. uNkulunkulu anibusise ngokukhulu ukudlula la.[ May God bless you even more than this."

nandiphathepsychic wrote:

"Two years ago I wanted to buy that house but some dentist beat me to it. Its absolutely beautiful congratulations."

Boipelo added:

"Love your caption...continue living your answered prayers, love this for you. Congratulations sis."

Dorah Malinga gushed"

"Remember this day and the prayers you made to live in your answered prayers."

Hlatseeees expressed good wishes:

"Congratulations,I love the kitchen view...looking at the kids playing around while preparing food for them."

Online users love to see couples winning together

Many people are always delighted when they see young, loving couples. One couple got married in a beautiful white wedding in Johannesburg.

