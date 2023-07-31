A woman from the Western Cape gave TikTokkers an easier way to peel butternut before they cook it.

The hun informed South Africans to heat it in a microwave for more than a minute before preparing it

Netizens swear by this technique and say that it helped them from humiliation and harm

A Western Cape woman shared a helpful technique on how to get the skin off a butternut. Image: @healthythandi

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town woman shared a useful hack on how to make peeling butternut easy.

She showed that the butternut can be microwaved to reduce the extra labour of peeling the butternut.

Woman shares lifesaving technique to peel butternut

Butternut is one of the most challenging vegetables to skin, and this woman's helpful advice will spare many a household labouring for minutes peeling butternut.

@healthythandi's video was viewed 490K times and liked by 29.9K TikTokkers.

In the video, the woman takes the butternut and puts it in the microwave for two minutes. After taking it out, she peels the butternut, which seems more manageable. According to @healthythandi, she learned this trick during a seafood feast course.

Health benefits of butternut

Butternut is one of the most nutrient-rich vegetables. According to Healthline, butternut helps protect against conditions like cancer and heart disease. It contains nutrients like Vitamin A, Vitamin C, magnesium and potassium. It's also essential for fetuses' growth during pregnancy, making it a vital veggie for expecting mothers.

Watch the video here:

TikTokkers thank the woman for the butternut hack

Netizens were thankful and relieved for being introduced to an easy alternative to removing the butternut's exterior.

Lesegomogoathle said:

"You just solved my problem. I stopped buying it because of how hard it is."

Thom's B is scared of the butternut.

"I had an accident from peeling a butternut. I couldn't use my hand for months!"

Caslo is happy she found the hack.

"I knew I was going to find the butternut issue back on TikTok."

Soul Financial Education tried it, and it worked.

"This hack is life. I hate paying extra for peeled butternut. It works."

Alakhe_spkz thanked her.

"My struggle for so many years. You're a lifesaver."

