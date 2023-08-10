A hawk and a snake attacked a Texas woman while she was busy tending to her lawn recently

Reports indicate that the bird of prey had dropped the snake which wrapped itself around her arm

The bird also attached the woman, trying to pry the snake off her arm, leaving the woman severely traumatised

A 64-year-old woman, Peggy Jones, was attacked by a hawk and a snake while mowing her lawn.

A woman was left traumatised after an unforeseen attack from a hawk and snake. Image: Washington Post/Twitter, Stock Image/Getty Images

Unsuspecting woman was attacked by a hawk and snake from the sky

According to BBC, the hawk accidentally dropped the snake on her, then swooped down to try to reclaim its meal. During that moment, the snake wrapped itself around her arm and began striking her face while the hawk stabbed her with its talons.

She was left with cuts and bruises to her arm and face. The incident happened on July 25th in Silsbee, Texas.

Cape Talk reported that the fighting hawk and snake eventually gave up their battle before Peggy found herself in hospital for a check-up. It is reported that she is doing okay.

Jones described the attack as severely traumatic, adding that she thought she was going to die and has had trouble sleeping since it happened.

