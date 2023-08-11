A woman made a video showing people the way to take advantage of their FNB rewards by using the banking app

The lady took advantage of her FNB eBucks earnings in order to get a free item from Kauai, and she showed that there are more shops available

Many people thought the lady's tutorial on TikTok was useful, and some who tried the same FNB feature confirmed that it works

A lady showed people that using FNB can mean epic rewards. The lady spoiled herself without spending a cent, thanks to her FNB app.

A TikTok video showed viewers how to use FNB's eBuck reward system for a free order at Kauai. Image: @vuvuvena_reads

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman buying from Kauai received more than 8 000 likes. People commented on the video to marvel over the useful video.

FNB eBucks used to get free Kauai item

A woman on TikTok @vuvuvena_reads gave people a life-changing shopping hack. The TikTok creator demonstrated how to use the FNB eBucks service to get a free smoothie from Kauai. The lady's video also shows that it's possible to get free items, including food and deals from marketplaces like Superbalist.

South Africans impressed by a friendly shopping hack

Many people commented that the lady made a useful video. Others raved that they always love to use their rewards.

Ato said:

"Yohhh mina FNB is robbing me ebucks, I'm always buying on Takealot and Clicks mara zero eBucks."

bookedoncharity wrote:

"Always here with the useful tips. Thanks to you I have now started getting my weekly Starbucks coffee. I can’t wait to get the Kauai vouchers."

Ficklehair commented:

"You’re so smart."

Kang the Conqueror gushed:

"I am chowing that R120 , its a blessing."

Here For It vouched for the FNB service:

"I’m level 5 and loving it."

Neenz added:

"I get a free smoothie once a month, a Starbucks coffee voucher once a week and a ZAR 1500 Superbalist sneaker voucher once a year."

