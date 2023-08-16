A young woman posted a video of her baby frantic after she showed him her toes

The tiny tot is seen terrified of his mother's feet which she tries to show him while in his walker

South Africans were shocked at the infant's reaction to his mum, with many laughing hysterically at the video

A Mzansi baby's priceless reaction to seeing his mom's feet has been trending, with South Africans laughing out loud at the video.

Mzansi baby can't handle mom's feet

In the post, the baby is seen looking at his mom's feet with wide eyes and a look of horror on his face. He then starts to cry and tries to run away in his walker. The mother, known as Bellapolisa on social media, shared the video of her son's cute reaction and was offended at her child's response to her feet.

Watch the cute video below:

SA left in stitches over the cute baby's reaction

The post has been shared thousands of times on social media, with many commenting on how funny the baby's reaction is.

Peeps could not contain their laughter and flooded the comment section:

@keds_onah said:

"Ngwana batho."

@Philile Mthembu commented:

"No, because I'd be so offended."

@Mosa shared his thoughts:

"Kids are very honest, sis."

@Basie commented:

"That’s mean, do it again!"

@Kitha laughed:

"The way he swings away!"

@hoandi was in stitches:

"He said get those away from me."

@Penny13th laughed:

"Hayi maan don't do that."

@Thandekile Ntombela joked:

"He’s never seen them this long, I guess."

@Saz commented:

"Bathong"

