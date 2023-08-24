One video shows an Absa ATM that was working but in a weird way without any of the usual options

People had questions after seeing that the machine was broken and was showing the folders on its system

The video of the man who tested out the ATM went viral, and some people focused on a file named National Credit Record

One man's video went viral as it showed an ATM in a strange state. The guy tried to use it while it was in a completely different setting.

An ABSA ATM in a TikTok video looked more like a computer, and Mzansi peeps were racing with ideas. Image: @ghost_gent

The video of the ATM received thousands of likes from curious netizens. People commented with jokes about what the men could have done with the ATM that seemed not to be working the normal way.

Absa ATM receives attention online

@ghost_gent posted that he found an ATM that was in its computer settings. The video shows the man using the touchscreen to navigate it's computer memory. Watch the clip below:

Online users have jokes about ATM

Many people thought the man could have done more after finding the computer ATM. Some joked that he should have erased their bank loan history after noticing a folder named NCR (National Credit Record).

Justin said:

"Ya'll make it sound as if the man had the opportunity to hack the whole bank with a default PC that obviously had nothing on it."

Duduzane Gaba Nqolo added:

"Me I'm crying for the NCR folder that uMfethu ignored."

Eto'o wrote:

"You had great opportunity to withdraw everything, and you decided to play."

bongany_ commented:

"Erase our loans."

Ngwako Dave joked:

"That's why people are watching a movie while we wait for someone to withdraw money."

ATM shenanigans have people laughing

Sometimes, ATMs can be places of havoc, and moments got TikTok viral. One woman went viral for going to an ATM in a creative way.

