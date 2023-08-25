Dr. Thapelo Teele's journey from enrolling in the LLM program to achieving a PhD within a year at UCT is inspiring

With a unique upbringing spanning South Africa and Lesotho, Dr. Teele's exposure to diverse perspectives fueled his profound interest in law

Overcoming academic and social challenges, including disruptions from events like the Fees Must Fall movement, Dr. Teele's achieve a remarkable PhD

In a remarkable testament to determination and intellectual prowess, Dr. Thapelo Teele's educational trajectory serves as a beacon of inspiration.

Dr. Thapelo Teele’s dissertation was upgraded to a PhD just a year after he registered his LLM at UCT. Image: LinkedIn / Dr. Thapelo Teele

From a Masters student to a PhD graduate

Within a mere year of enrolling in the LLM program at the prestigious University of Cape Town (UCT), Dr. Teele's dissertation evolved into a full-fledged PhD, reported UCT. Over the ensuing two years, he completed his doctoral thesis. He earned a PhD in the rarefied domain of legal rhetoric studies, solidifying his place as one of this year's most exceptional graduates.

Dr. Teele describes himself as a "professional motivational letter writer" and is lighthearted. Still, a conversation with him paints a portrait of an individual embodying intellect, optimism, groundedness, enthusiasm, and unwavering determination.

Having spent his formative years oscillating between South Africa and Lesotho with a legal practitioner father, Thapelo's early exposure nurtured his interest in law. This unique vantage point allowed him to perceive the world through diverse lenses and recognise the pervasive influence of law in virtually every facet of existence.

The roots that grew this academic inspiration

Growing up in two distinct countries cultivated his understanding of the world's intricacies, shared Sowetan Live. Crossing borders necessitates a passport—a legal document—and this realisation magnified his awareness of the law's omnipresence.

He reflects, "I grew up in both countries and having seen those different perspectives formed much of my understanding of how the world works. There was also the matter of seeing how pervasive the law is in our lives."

The world is his academic oyster

Thapelo's academic journey took unexpected turns. Initially enrolling in a Bachelor of Arts (BA) program with an eclectic mix of subjects, he eventually succumbed to the gravitational pull of law. Despite initial hesitation, his curiosity led him to pursue law, albeit with occasional setbacks. While pursuing his LLB, he encountered academic and social challenges compounded by disruptive events like the Fees Must Fall movement. Despite these difficulties, his resilience prevailed, ultimately leading him to reevaluate his approach to academics.

His turning point arrived with an invitation to a summer school in Paris, which reignited his passion for research and academia. The experience drove him to elevate his academic game and engage more profoundly with his studies. These episodes, including an unexpected call from a professor he feared was calling to discuss a poorly written essay, underscored his determination to overcome obstacles.

Thapelo's journey was punctuated by persistence, unwavering support from mentors and family, and a willingness to seek guidance from therapists and his faith. His ability to adapt, learn from challenges, and cultivate a supportive community around him paved the way for his rapid progression to a PhD.

As he reflects on his achievements, Thapelo emphasises the importance of a collaborative ecosystem, urging students to leverage the rich resources offered by institutions like UCT, nurture resilience, and maintain a curious spirit.

Dr. Thapelo Teele's trajectory from initial uncertainty to academic triumph exemplifies the transformative power of persistence, support networks, and an unquenchable thirst for knowledge. His story serves as a reminder that setbacks are not endpoints but catalysts for growth and that exceptional accomplishments are within reach for anyone with the right blend of determination and guidance.

