A South African man shared the game-changing lessons he learnt from attending a LinkedIn workshop that changed his life

The man posted a TikTok video stating the 5 tips to get recruiters' attention on the career social media platform

His tips were cosigned by recruiters and people who used the stated tips in the viral video's comments section

A content creator generously shared invaluable advice for those seeking to capture the attention of recruiters on LinkedIn.

Optimizing your LinkedIn profile

The tips shared in a TikTok video highlighted strategies aimed at enhancing one's professional visibility and desirability.

First, the man @donaldnkomo emphasised the importance of maintaining an up-to-date profile. Like refreshing key details, such as work history, education, and skills, to present a comprehensive picture of one's professional journey.

He then said having a good profile picture is key, too. A picture that looks professional and friendly, so people get a good impression of you.

Get noticed by LinkedIn recruiters

Next, he suggested following companies you're interested in working for and engaging their posts.

He also recommended connecting with people who work at the companies you're interested in suggested by LinkedIn.

The four-minute video detailing the five tips in full was a success on TikTok and people appreciated the useful advice.

Netizens grateful for LinkedIn strategies

@kefilweM mentioned:

"I got over 10 offers for LinkedIn, many I obviously rejected, recruiters do sometimes flood my inbox and yes your tips are correct."

@ngontsha30 stated:

"Thank you, I hardly use LinkedIn actually I gave up."

@beckylin.k wrote:

"How can I market myself on LinkedIn as a student in varsity."

@mhlangomuhle commented:

"I think I need to start my LinkedIn profile afresh."

@RinaJacobs said:

"As a recruiter, I can confidently say this is 100% on point."

@MaijaNdalelwa posted:

"I ran to LinkedIn as soon as I saw this. Thank you so much."

@Mohau_Moropa-Lekoko added:

"I left LinkedIn last year. It was so depressing for me. Gore everyone was always starting a new job or something."

@Dee shared:

"Tips I got my job through LinkedIn, I didn't apply I was approached."

