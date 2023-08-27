A woman showed a video doing cute crafts alongside her boyfriend while they were still on good terms

The video inspired hilarious comments from netzeins as she showed that they eventually broke up

Online users in stitches over the video showing the before-and-after moments of her whirlwind romance

A lady and her partner made a cute video together. Sadly they did not last forever and the woman who showed the aftermath.

A TikTok video shows a Joburg couple making a cute DIY project or for it to be ruined after their break up. Image: @nolo.goddess

Source: TikTok

The video of the lady's heartbreak received thousands of likes since she put a funny twist on it. Many people commented on the video and could relate.

Woman shows break up in TikTok video

A woman @nolo.goddess showed a video showing her and her boyfriend making a wall picture collage together. It looked like a romantic moment as it was in the shape of a heart.

In the next cut she had ripped of the heart because they broke up. Watch the video below:

Online users amused by video

The lady used a funny sound when a person regrets going somewhere. Peeps added their own hilarious comments about her romance experience.

Masi said:

"Yho, breakups are so embarrassing."

khan was amused:

"Break ups are SO hilarious to me."

m wrote:

"At least it’s not a tattoo."

Nolo.goddess the creator admitted:

"I have one."

Sibulele Ntantiso commented:

"I don’t usually laugh at people’s break ups, but this, sorry mama."

TikTok users love to hear people's love lives

Online users always fascinated but others personal lives. This lady had people curious after she found her boyfriend with another woman on Father's Day.

