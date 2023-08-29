This woman was not interested in Woolworths in SA as it is not something to rave about in Jamaica

TikTok user @annanovia finally went into the boujee store and was blown away by its goodness

Fellow South Africans let the woman know that it is a trap, but one they cannot get enough of

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

In a heartwarming and humorous TikTok video that's now going viral, a Jamaican lady residing in South Africa shared her unexpected love affair with Woolworths.

This babe finally went into the lush store and was blown away by its goodness. Image: TikTok / @annanovia

Source: TikTok

Having grown up in Jamaica, where Woolworths wasn'tthat's exactly a culinary destination, the woman admitted that she initially steered clear of Woolies during her time in South Africa. However, curiosity got the better of her, and she finally ventured inside, only to be completely blown away by the experience.

TikTok video shows Jamaican lady's love for SA Woolies

In the TikTok video by @annanovia, the lady excitedly narrates her journey from scepticism to sheer admiration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

With a delightful Jamaican accent and an infectious sense of wonder, she exclaims how she "was not going to go to Woolies, 'cause" Woolies in Jamaica ain't all that." But her stance took an amusing U-turn when she discovered the culinary treasure trove that awaited her in South African Woolworths.

Take a look at the full story video below:

South African people have a laugh at the Woolies love

The TikTok video has Mzansi people laughing as everyone has a love-hate relationship with Woolworths. They took a humours approach to hyping the store in the comments section.

Read some of the funny comments below:

ASHLEY_TEU:

“Yes Woolies is the girl she KNOWS she is!”

Phillipkmatlala:

“Woolworths chicken tastes like they were raised by both parents.”

Tweedie:

“Everything on those shelves in Woolworths went to private school. The elite life ”

The Witty Wine Woman said:

“Woolworths is very very dangerous ”

Woman's" R900 Woolies shopping causes debate on TikTok, netizens divided over the bang for her buck

In related news, Briefly News reported that a woman sparked a debate on TikTok after she shared how much groceries she got from Woolworth's for just under R1000.

The woman's shopping haul was put under the microscope by netizens who felt they could have gotten the same food for much less at other stores.

The video was posted by @dulo.m on TikTok. The video shows the different items she purchased for R900. The items include coffee, two small packs of meat, vegetables, eggs, peanuts, bread, spices, juice and biscuits.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News