A high school in Ekurhuleni threw what can be described as an epic 40 days celebration before their matric exams

The party included extravagant activities like pupils binding each other with tape, decorating the building with balloons and jumping on jumping castles

Netizens were both confused and jealous of them, stating that they were born in the wrong era

A private school in Olifantsfontein made it lit for 40 days. Image: @mazziexx

A school in Olifantsfontein threw such a wild 40-day party that the internet was shook.

The matriculants who went all out to celebrate their last days in school earned netizens' respect, and high-key made them jealous.

Ekurhuleni school throws 40-day party

@mazziexx posted the video on their TikTok account, and the mad party trended so much that 617K people viewed it. The clip shows how the whole of Midstream College was turned into a lituation of note.

Matriculants were water sliding, jumping on jumping castles, wrapping each other with sellotape, covering stairs with cling-wrap, decorating the whole school with balloons, pushing each other with trolleys, shooting each other with water guns, and so many activities that they tried to cram in one video.

Matriculants celebrate '40 days,' which marks the period leading to the first day when matriculants write their grade 12 exams.

Watch the video here:

South Africans wish they were back in school

Netizens were a bag of emotions on the post. Some bemoaned how their schools cancelled 40 days, while others didn't even know what '40 days' was.

Shonique athena johnson said:

“Our school will put us all in jail if we tried this.”

Sbahleshangase replied:

“We got in trouble for taking all the teachers’ markers today.”

Adam cried:

“I went to the wrong school.”

Bntsomi reminisced:

“I missed my 40 days! My classmate snitched on me because I wanted to prank the principal that day. Yho, I’m still bitter!”

_BlxckBarbie_ was confused.

“What is 40 days?”

Mammii shared:

“They banned us at school for throwing water balloons.”

Naledi wrote:

“Our 40 days went like this, and now we’re in trouble. They’re even considering stopping others from going to the matric dance.”

Alizwa Mihlali Mange added:

“I wanna go back to high school.”

Dontcallme_atall shared an experience.

“They brought a chicken and released it during assembly at school.”

Matriculants threw a meme party

