This poor woman did not have the best ziplining experience, but the rest of Mzanis got a laugh out of it

TikTok user @ndoniafrica shared video footage of herself hovering over water when she got stuck ziplining

Mzansi people laughed at her unfortunate situation, making it clear that this was not an activity for them

Ziplining is not for everyone! This poor woman did not have a good experience, but it did make for a hilarious TikTok video that has now gone viral.

This woman shared video footage of herself hovering over water when she got stuck ziplining. Image: TikTok / @ndoniafrica

Source: TikTok

Thanks to social media, no embarrassing moment goes unappreciated. While moments like this might not be great at the time, they definitely are a laugh once over.

Mzansi woman gets stuck mid zipline

The video, posted by user @ndoniafrica, captures a hilarious mishap involving a woman on a zip line in Mzansi hovering over the water. Not your ideal situation!

In the video, you see the woman all strapped in, ready to experience the thrill of ziplining. However, as she takes off, it becomes apparent that something has gone terribly wrong. Instead of gracefully gliding through the air, she gets stuck midway, dangling helplessly above the water.

Take a look:

South African people laugh at the woman’s unfortunate situation

While it must have been a tad terrifying, knowing the woman made it out alive had people feeling better about laughing at her panic. Some panicked for her while having a good chuckle.

Read some of the comments:

Tshilisanani-Manyaga said:

“What if there were crocodiles ”

mayolie_yolie is not a fan:

“New fear unlocked”

ntuthukomaphumulo3 freaked out:

“Not me thinking about anacondas”

Official.d.i.a.m.o.n.d❤️ had a laugh:

“the sound makes it worsefound myself laughing ”

Stolenkey shared:

“I’ll never test my ancestors.”

Zideo of Zozibini Tunzi ziplining and conquering her fear of heights and falling has Mzansi proud

In related news, Briefly News reported that Zozibini Tunzi has conquered a pretty big fear she’s always had and shared a clip as she ziplined despite being scared of heights and falling.

In her Instagram post, the 29-year-old explained that even as a child, she never wanted to try any thrill rides at an amusement park.

In the video, Zozibini was visibly fearful and looked about ready to cry before she bravely took on the zipline.

