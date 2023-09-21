A man from Gauteng who got into a bizarre accident with his VW GTI that he emerged from without injury confused netizens

In the clip, the gent is arguing with someone over why he was driving at such a high speed

The gent replied that he was in a rush, and netizens wanted to know how he survived

A Gauteng man who crashed his VW GTI and came out without injury perplexed netizens. Image: @shmerudatv

Source: TikTok

A Gauteng man was involved in an accident that flipped his VW GTI over. Miraculously, he emerged from the accident without a scratch.

However, his actions were not applauded as passersby gave it to him for being so careless that he may as well have been driving.

Man involved in accident gets into argument with victim in TikTok video

The video was posted by @shmerudatv. The clip starts with the driver in a hot dispute with one of the victims of the strange accident, telling him that he must relax. He was so pissed that he said he was in a rush and asked if he was supposed to drive in the air.

In response, the man did not let up on him and pointed out that he was driving at 250 kilometres an hour and almost killed people. Looking at the accident scene, one wonders how fast he was going and how he emerged from the accident without any injuries.

He eventually apologised, though he sounded more angry that he had to own up for his actions. Watch the video here.

South Africans comment on accident video

Netizens were just as confused as the people watching him try to talk his way out of taking responsibility.

Nix added:

“It seems like he did drive in the air for a few minutes.”

Socrates said:

“There was no need for them to stress him more. Firstly he didn’t kill nobody, and lastly, his car is no more.”

M. asked:

“My question is, how did he come out without a scratch?”

Sergemulapa answered.

“Safety features. The car was made to harm others, just not the driver.”

Clide Hlonniey Maswa joked:

“Ten relationships have been saved right now.”

Tev exclaimed:

“Technically, he did drive in the air for a few moments.”

Miinenhle wrote:

“It’s how he came out so clean for me.”

Friends involved in an accident joke with each other

