A gent from Pinetown in KwaZulu Natal had to explain to a gentleman who thought his electric car was a toy that it wasn’t

He then shared more detils about the car, like how long it takes to charge and how much one can spend on electricity for it

Neizens were not entirely convinced as they had misgivings about the price and its performance

A madala confused an electric car in Pinetown with being a toy and had questions. Image: @cars_n_brahs

A man from Pinetown surprised passersby when he was driving in his tiny electric car. They then broke into a conversation where the man sold them the benefits of having a car fully charged with R19,50.

The comment section was filled with netizens who were impressed with the car. Some weren’t entirely sold, though.

Man thinks electric car is a toy in TikTok video

@cars_n_brahs shared the TikTok video on his account, viewed over 250K times. In the clip, the gent is stopped by a motorist who confused the car for a toy car. He then had to tell him it was not a toy car but an electric one. Amazed, the mandala walked over to the car, and the driver started dishing out the 411 on the vehicle’s stats.

He told the man that it takes four hours to fully charge it, which can then be used to travel 250 kilometres before it gets depleted. Steering the conversation well, he mentioned that it charges on the wall like any device that needs charging, and when another man joined the chat and heard the price, that it was R240K, he thought it was too expensive for him to buy the electric car.

The driver told him he would be getting bang for his buck because the man would never have to spend a cent on petrol. Think about it: in this era where petrol prices are rising rapidly, this would be an excellent alternative to fuel consumption. It may even save the planet.

Watch the video here:

South Africans discuss electric car and its stats

Netizens kickstarted a conversation about the vehicle and whether they fancied it.

Mfana Dlamini was for it.

“Good concept for a city car. The 250km range on a single charge worries me.”

Teboooooogo added:

“Nice, but I won’t part with R240K for this.”

Ashveer said:

“A Toyota Starlet is R240K.”

Hamidi.A replied:

“Think long term.”

He said:

“Just remember, EV batteries in regular EV cars last around 10 years. I doubt that this will make it 10 years. Its resale will be terrible.”

Somtwana was not convinced.

“The price is not make sure.”

