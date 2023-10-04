A fashion influencer named Namolinah plugged parents with a store selling inexpensive school uniforms in Pretoria

The bargain hunter posted a TikTok video that gave people an inside look at the clothes and prices

The helpful clip is circulating fast on the platform and people are showing gratitude to Namolinah

A video of a shop selling school uniforms in Pretoria went viral. Image: @namolinah

Source: TikTok

A popular fashion content creator has come to parents' rescue. Forget Gucci and Louis Vuitton, she was all about that back-to-school chic.

Budget-friendly school uniform

She @namolinah recently posted a video on her TikTok account showing affordable school uniforms sold at a shop in Pretoria's CBD.

The video took viewers on a mini tour of the shop, where budget-friendly items are the real stars.

School uniform video circulates TikTok

Who knew that school uniforms could be the next big TikTok sensation? In less than 24 hours the video is sitting on 118,000 views.

Watch the video below:

SA appreciates Pretoria shop plug

In Cyril's economy, people are always on the lookout for ways they can save money. Many thanked Namolinah for sharing the plug of the hidden gem.

Check some of the comments below:

@letshelalesmotsepe asked:

"Do they have tracksuits?"

@celesteyoule commented:

"Watching this from Cape Town."

@johannamatome stated:

"I love you so much was so stressed about school uniform. "

@mshayiwezinqazungu shared:

"Where is there store, I need them in bulk. I am considering opening a shop."

@phelo_234 wrote:

"Can someone buy for me hle, I am in Cape Town."

@user2496530103863 said:

"You are the best baby girl."

@miss..4m mentioned:

"Who is your mother? We love her for blessing us with you."

@skamzozo1 posted:

"I hate this store you'll finish your money they have everything."

Source: Briefly News