A 360-degree photo booth was introduced to an unknown township and the poses residents made were unforgettable

The TikTok video shows how one man posed like a mannequin and another woman seemed too terrified to move

Netizens were tickled by the video and shared their thoughts on the entertainment

Netizens were entertained by a TikTok video of people in the hood standing in a 360 photo booth. Image: @maboyza

Source: TikTok

When you bring a 360 camera booth to the kasi, you'll be sure to get hilarious results. That's what a man did when he took it and introduced it to township residents. They either posed or stood like lifeless mannequins!

Township residents enjoy 360 photo booth in TikTok video

@maboyza posted the video on his TikTok account, which was viewed over 200K times. In the clip, two people stand in the 360-degree photo booth. The man poses like a mannequin and strikes a hilarious pose. The woman stands lifelessly and even looks terrified of posing in the 360-degree photo booth. Watch the video here:

South Africans entertained by the photo booth poses

Netizens could not help but laugh at the funny poses the two in the video struck.

Ncanile25 said:

“Everyone seems to be scared of using it.”

Andile Maboyza replied:

“They froze in place.”

Sanelisiwe Angela mua was dead.

“Finish me.”

Phakoe_Bunnie was amused.

“Andile, you’re so naughty.”

Phindiledlami commented:

“And we were left behind.”

Nokukhanya exclaimed:

“Haibo, it’s Nathi!”

