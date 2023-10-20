A TikTok video of a US man sitting next to a South African Gaboon viper has left South Africans feeling uneasy

The Gaboon viper is known for its highly venomous bite and is native to the Southern African country

The man's daring proximity to the dangerous snake raised heavy concerns and shock among viewers

A man from the United States was recently captured on camera posing next to a South African Gaboon viper.

Gaboon viper exposed

TikTok user @dikachicharles shared his encounter with Gaboon viper, known for its highly venomous bite, is native to South Africa and other parts of Africa. It is a species typically not to be approached or handled without expertise.

This peculiar incident quickly caught the attention of South Africans, sparking varied reactions across social media. The US man's decision to get close to this dangerous snake raised concerns and garnered significant attention.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Gaboon viper

South Africans expressed a range of emotions, from disbelief to shock, as they witnessed the man's bravery.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@lesegobautlwanye said:

"South African?!"

@johnpierscilliers commented:

"It's a Gaboon viper not whatever you're calling it. It's found in Natal in South Africa."

@brinck joress shared:

"This viper is from my country gabon there is no gaboon viper from south africa!it may be there but not from there."

@Roo_venture expressed:

"Yoh the way people say we don’t have Gaboon vipers, you can swear we dont have snake parks or youtube in SA come on guys get out there."

@ZulusKing said:

"Ahh ahh We must ship it to Australia along with with Cape Cobra."

Venomous snakes in Cape Town

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about the Cape Cobra, Puff adder and Boomslang are some of the most lethal snakes that are found in the Western Cape.

Residents in Cape Town are likely to encounter the snakes and to be bitten by them may be deadly.

Snake experts Gerrie Heyns and Willem Van Zyl gave tips on how to avoid getting bitten and what to do if one does get bitten.

