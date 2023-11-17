A man from Gqeberha showcases his dance moves to amapiano music in a trending TikTok video

The infectious humour and comical twists in his dance routine have left South Africa in stitches

The video has trended, with viewers across the nation sharing their thoughts on the young man who seems to have no rhythm

A young man from Gqeberha attempts to do an amapiano challenge. Images: @scott_white.sa

Source: TikTok

A Gqeberha man's uproarious dance moves to amapiano music have set South Africa in fits of laughter.

Man dances amapiano

The side-splitting performance, captured in a trending TikTok video, showcases user @scott_white.sa's unique and comical take on the popular dance genre. As the video gains momentum, viewers across South Africa are rolling on the floor with laughter, captivated by the man's infectious sense of humour and entertaining dance skills.

Amapiano music has taken the nation by storm, and this Gqeberha man has added a hilarious twist to the craze, making him trend. The young man was invested in every step and move he made.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves TikTok dance

TikTok was buzzing with comments and shares as South Africans collectively appreciated the joy and laughter he had brought to their screens. The TikTok video showcases the man's dance skills and highlights his determination to master the complicated moves.

@Nonkois shared:

"The first jump had me belive in Scott."

@Ncomeka said:

"I'm done defending you Scott."

@SCallmeMpumi stunned:

"Batong Scott, what is happening here."

Leamlee said:

"What is happening here, I cannot believe what I am seeing."

@Mpho shared:

"Scott is the new Hassan, I cannot stop laughing at this!"

@pakiso

"Haibo Scott, Red Bull is giving you wings here."

Iyanza shared:

"Truth be told, you dance way better than me, Scott."

@Lwbo

"The jump had potential."

Man dances to Mnike using his fingers

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a Mzansi man who has gone viral on TikTok for his incredible finger-dancing skills.

The man, who goes by the username @kingtee.tft, shared a video of himself dancing to the amapiano hit song Mnike.

The video has been viewed over one million times and netizens are raving about the man's talent.

Source: Briefly News