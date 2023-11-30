A TikTok video titled "Mermaid went wrong" features a woman in a mermaid costume swimming in Cresta Mall's aquatic tank in Johannesburg before her tail gets caught

Gabriela Green-Thompson, also known as Nokukhanya.the_mermaid, explained what happened in the viral video in response to a comment by @jax6804 speculating about her transformation underwater.

While many viewers found humour in the clip, Gabriela highlighted the seriousness of the situation, shedding light on the incident in her video response

Gabriela Green-Thompson is living every little girl's dream - she is a professional mermaid. The stunner, who goes by Nokukhanya the Mermaid, mesmerises Johannesburg shoppers in Cresta Mall's aquatic tank.

Nokukhanya the Mermaid had everyone holding their breath when her tail got stuck in Cresta Mall's aquatic tank. Photo credit: @Nokukhanya.the_mermaid_sister.

However, some enchanted viewers got a glimpse into the dangerous side of Nokukhanya's job when she was faced with a life-threatening incident.

Johannesburg Cresta Mall mermaid's tail gets caught in reef

In a video that has gone viral on TikTok, Gabriela, aka @Nokukhanya.the_Mermaid_Sister, can swim to the surface to get air when her tail gets stuck in the reef. Green-Thompson is a professional and didn't let panic set in. Instead, she acted fast and removed her tail to escape drowning.

The video was shared on TikTok by @fezilemagula and has since been viewed more than 17,5 million times and reposted by several news sites and countless netizens.

@fezilemagula captioned the post: "Mermaid gone wrong".

Take a look at the video below:

Gabriela Green-Thompson addresses viral Cresta Mall mermaid incident

Gabriela has since opened up about the incident in response to @jax6804's comment stating: "she transformed underwater".

Nokukhanya the Mermaid shared a reaction video and captioned it:

"Remember Water Has its Dangers

"Every Professional Mermaid has to know how to eject out of their tails in case of an emergency.

"It's unfortunate that it spoilt the magic in the moment, but it proves to be an important teaching opportunity. Safe swimming this festive season everyone ‍♀️"

Take a look at Gabriela's video here:

Over 23,000 people commented on video of Johannesburg mermaid nearly drowning

Over 23,000 people commented on @felizemagula's post, with thousands more reactions to reshared videos. While many feared for Gabriela's safety and applauded her quick thinking, most commenters had jokes.

user801281718055 wrote:

"Mermaid wasn’t mermaiding ‍♀️"

Chubtart thought it could be a Disney remake:

"The realistic remake of the Little Mermaid."

ThunderCats Softball praised Nokukhanya the Mermaid's swift reaction:

"Safely first!! U went into survival mode and that’s all that matters glad u had quick thinking and u are safe and sound."

user7389555721467 joked:

"Nooooooo I thought that was a real mermaid "

