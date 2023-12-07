Global site navigation

TikTok of Video of Chicken Cooking in Sync With Tyla's 'Water' Gets 49M Views
TikTok of Video of Chicken Cooking in Sync With Tyla’s ‘Water’ Gets 49M Views

by  Rutendo Masasi
  • Tyla's Water continues to be popular on TikTok people are taking the dance trend to the next level
  • A TikTokker fried a whole chicken and added Tyla's song to the video, which had people laughing
  • Mzansi peeps were throughly amused, and they cracked jokes about the cooking chicken's "dance moves"

A TikTokker posted a clip of a chicken cooking. The clip was noordinary recipe as it was more of a dance trend to Tyla's Water.

TikTok video shows chicken dancing Tyla
A TikTok video shows chicken cooking, and people laughed as it looked like it was dancing. Image: @brentwithbenefits94
Source: TikTok

The video of the chicken in the pan got over 5 million likes. Netizens thought the unique dance video was hilarious.

Chicken dances to Tyla's Water

A funny creator on TikTok @brentwithbenefits94 posted a video of chicken cooking and put Tyla's Water over it.

Watch the clip below:

SA crack up over chicken's Tyla performance

Online users commented with endless jokes about the cooking chicken. Netizens wrote that the chicken danced to amapiano better than them.

Read peeps' jokes below:

shlnnj_u said:

"The chicken is farting."

jaico commented:

"Someone said it's muscle memory wth."

nathaniel2709 wrote:

"Make me oily?"

‧˚ʚ ɞ˚‧ ⟡ focused on the chicken:

"It looks so good."

Victwin added;

"Me telling my babe to do the chicken dance."

TikTok dance challenges go viral

Tyla's Water is on many to go viral. Mzansi peeps went ga-ga over the bhebha trend

MacG refuses to bring Tyla on 'Podcast and Chill'

Briefly News previously reported that after being dragged for claiming that Tyla's are manufactured, MacG refused to have the 21-year-old pop amapiano star on Podcast and Chill.

The award-winning podcaster MacG found himself making headlines once again after a clip of him declining Sol Phenduka's request to bring Tyla on the most-loved and popular podcast.

A Twitter (X) user, @ThisIsColbert, shared a short clip of MacG refusing to have the Water hitmaker on Podcast and Chill. In the video, he is heard saying that the star is too young and that her career has just started, and if she had to come through, there wouldn't be much to discuss with her.

Source: Briefly News

