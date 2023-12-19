South Africans rallied through the KFC Add Hope Festive R2 campaign, raising over R5.5 million to provide meals for people in need

This joint effort between KFC and Gift of the Givers aims to combat hunger and malnutrition during the holidays

Every R2 donated directly supports Gift of the Givers, a crucial organisation tackling hardships faced by many

Many children will get to have hearty meals this festive thanks to Mzansi, KFC and Gift of the Givers. Image: Martin Harvey

Source: Getty Images

Imagine not knowing where your next meal will come from. For countless South African children, that's a harsh reality. But thanks to a massive and meaningful donation from everyday South Africans, many needy people will have hearty meals this festive.

R2 can make a big impact

Through the KFC Add Hope Festive R2 campaign, more than R5.5m has been raised to help feed those in need.

According to TimesLive, this amount will be matched by KFC.

The initiative is the joint effort between KFC and Gift of the Givers, which aims to help alleviate hunger and malnutrition among South African children this holiday season.

KFC's contributions, combined with R2 donations from customers, feed more than 30 million nutritious meals to children throughout South Africa, the chicken franchise explains.

Andra Nel, KFC's marketing manager for brand and purpose, said donations had reached R5,572,780.

He added that the partnership isn't just about giving kids food. It's about making sure more kids get help and showing everyone how much generosity can do. Every R2 you donate this month goes straight to Gift of the Givers, an NGO group that helps people in tough times.

KFC is matching these donations, doubling the current amount to R11,145,560, TimesLive reports.

Cape Town lady feeds the homeless and needy

Briefly News previously reported that a good Samaritan from the under-resourced neighbourhood of Lotus River in Cape Town is passionate about community service and feeding the downtrodden in her area.

Beryl Williams largely uses money out of her own pocket to fund her feeding scheme and although she is unemployed and not well-to-do herself, the caring mother-of-three still manages to provide a warm plate of food to those in need at least once a week.

Speaking to Briefly News, the local do-gooder reflected on her charitable endeavours, the inspiration behind her passion for community work and her love for the people of Lotus River.

Source: Briefly News