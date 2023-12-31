A former trophy hunter who was the victim of an unfortunate incident won damages from the Thabazimbi municipality in Limpopo

Hendrik Badenhorst's life changed in 2011 after he went past a working lawn mower that damaged his eyesight

The trophy hunter could not run his business as normal, and he sued the municipality to seek some sort of compensation

A man who lost his eyesight because of a lawn mower operated by a municipal worker had his day in court. The Thabazimbi municipality in Limpopo was held accountable for how the man lost his eyesight.

A trophy hunter got R8M in damages from a Limpopo municipality after being rendered blind by a worker. image: Pexels / Mart Production

South Africans were fascinated by the court case that ended favourably for the victim. The trophy hunter's career was affected, and he was compensated for the damage.

Thabazimbi municipality to pay millions for wrongdoing

According to TimesLIVE, Hendrik Badenhorst won a court case after going blind in 2011. The municipal worker was using a lawn mower when a stone launched out of the machine penetrated the hunter's eyes.

How much did Hendrik Badenhorst win the court case?

TimesLIVE reported that when the trophy Hunter approached the court, the municipality initially wanted to pay R300,000. Hendrik Badenhorst argued that he suffered a major loss in earnings and suffered a lot of medical expenses.

The court agreed and determined that the trophy hunter should be paid 8.9 million. The court considered that he earned R500,000 per year since the 2000s.

SA saddened by bizarre case

Online users were fascinated after seeing the mentoring experience. Many lamented that even though he got the money, he would never see again.

C'pho Maleka said:

"I must also move around grass cutters, maybe I might make it (moola)"

Joseph Baloyi commented:

"Wow! If it was an African legal representative standing for another African. The victim was gonna get R90k from that R9 mil."

Adrian Tregoning lamented:

"Poor guy. Money will never get your vision back. The guys operating weedeaters and grasscutters don't care about people or vehicles. Better awareness would go a long way. But we all know the supervisor sits in the bakkie, instead of being on the ground operating some equipment and leading his team."

Woman awarded over R7m after fall into Joburg manhole

Briefly News previously reported that the City of Johannesburg will have to pay a woman millions of rands in damages after an accident involving an uncovered maintenance hole.

The Johannesburg High Court awarded the woman R7 million after she suffered severe head injuries and was permanently blinded after she fell into a manhole. The woman was also pregnant when the incident happened.

The victim, referred to as TN in court papers after she fell into the maintenance hole on her 16th birthday on 24 August 2019, BusinessDay reported.

