A video of a Golf GTI that was caught in a hailstorm gathered thousands of views and got people chatting on TikTok

The driver, who had been ready to enjoy his December holidays, was shattered by the expense of repairing the sunroof of his vehicle

Social media users were shocked at how much money the man had to cough up to repair his car

A video of a man showing off his car damaged in a storm became a viral hit on TikTok. The clip surprised most netizens because of how much money he spent fixing the hail damage to his vehicle.

TikTok video shows Golf GTI hit by hail

A TikTokker, Mrstealyourgirl088, posted the video on his page and thousands of people viewed it in a week. In the video, the man showcased his Golf GTI. He also revealed that it cost R13K to repair the hail damage to the sunroof of his car.

People were annoyed in the comment section as they called out the insurance company for their lack of support, with one saying:

“Insurance is gonna come with all kinds of excuses.”

To which the man responded by saying:

“Exactly.”

TikTok users blast the cost of vehicle repairs

Gordonthegreat1was in total surprise as he reacted to the video, saying:

“R13k for a sunroof... that's almost two installments mos.”

Kamogelo poked fun at the man by simply adding:

“Eish, the insurance company must be stressed after getting your call.”

JazzB♠️ said:

“Seems like Polo sunroofs are faulty. I've seen a few broken sunroofs seem like quality is low lately.”

Keletsothipe292 advised the man, saying:

“That glass can be replaced, go to people who install sunroofs and they will get you the glass.”

Primo said:

“Yeses can't imagine the pain.”

Goose Homme sympathises with the man, adding:

“At least it's not a Range Rover, saw a Velar shattered, both by Johannesburg hail storm.”

A.W simply laughed it off by saying:

“Ke Dezemba boss.”

Clip shows Ferrari damaged in midrand hailstorm

Briefly New previously reported that several parts of Johannesburg were hit by heavy rains and hailstorms on Monday, 13 November 2023.

A video shared by TikTokker @thecarscene_ shows how one Ferrari suffered damage due to the hectic storm in Midrand. The vehicle was covered with leaves and ice, and a rear-view mirror had a large hole punctured due to the giant hailstones.

