A man was ready to jump into a pool during the festive season, and his adventure was caught on camera

The man went viral on TikTok after stopping at the last minute in a video because of a crucial reason

Online users were thoroughly amused after seeing the man's quick-thinking before disaster struck

A gent went viral on TikTok over a wild video. In the clip, he was getting ready to jump into a pool but had to back out at the last minute.

The video of the man's fun received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video, amazed by his quick thinking.

Man nearly jumps in pool with phone

A man in a TikTok video by @whistle was running to jump into a pool, but he stopped just before. He fell to the ground before pulling out his phone that he saved from the water.

South Africa jokes about man's pool dive fail

Online users were thoroughly amused after seeing the man at the pool. People were in awe that he made the best save ever.

LILRB…8283822 said:

"He hit the emergency brake."

SPORT_EDITES commented:

"I think he was just tryna play it off and he remembered that his phone was in his pocket so he took advantage of the phone lol."

Satoru wrote:

"He was like: hold up, wait a minute, something ain't right."

8thHigh added:

"I actually got pushed in a pull and was able to take both my shoes off ñd throw them before I went in."

Ace gushed:

"Best save ever."

Trey applauded:

"Bro played it off."

