Musician Slays Keyboard to Play Amapiano Live at Krugersdorp, TikTok Video Delights Mzansi
- A man talented with the keyboard impressed people with his musical talent while performing at a venue in Gauteng
- The man went viral in a TikTok video showing that he has fast fingers when playing a keyboard
- Online users were amazed by the talented man who played some nostalgic hits at the crowd enjoyed
A man went viral for his talent for playing a musical instrument. The man did the most to some well-known songs.
The video of the man performing received more than 120, 000 likes. People appreciated the live amapiano.
Man plays amapiano live in TikTok video
A TikTok video posted by an artist @cyanxibe shows him playing a keyboard live. In the video, he was playing along to a mix with a DJ at the venue.
Watch the video below:
SA applauds keyboard enthusiast
Online users were thoroughly impressed by the live amapiano music. People commented that he nailed it, while others thought he was exaggerating.
siphiwe commented:
"I think it's too much."
sandile wrote:
"When you paid R300 for entrance."
justGyvis joked:
"I repaired this keyboard last week."
Musa Kay added:
"He buys a new keyboard for every gig because they keep breaking. This man is fee."
Sachero said:
"The guy saying huwetsalang is very important."
BEARD KING applauded:
"That's amapiano."
Timmy declared:
"He is overdoing it, nice though."
stevemak_09 didn't trust the performance:
"Nice acting."
BafanaDuka was amused:
"When the church keyboard finds greener pastures."
siryobs laughed:
"I can't borrow this guy my piano never."
Man impresses with talent
A man-made people appreciate his skill. People could not help but rave about the man who broke out into a performance.
