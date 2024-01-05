A man talented with the keyboard impressed people with his musical talent while performing at a venue in Gauteng

The man went viral in a TikTok video showing that he has fast fingers when playing a keyboard

Online users were amazed by the talented man who played some nostalgic hits at the crowd enjoyed

A man went viral for his talent for playing a musical instrument. The man did the most to some well-known songs.

A TikTok video shows a man in Gauteng performing with a keyboard, and he did the most. Image: @cyanxible

Source: TikTok

The video of the man performing received more than 120, 000 likes. People appreciated the live amapiano.

Man plays amapiano live in TikTok video

A TikTok video posted by an artist @cyanxibe shows him playing a keyboard live. In the video, he was playing along to a mix with a DJ at the venue.

Watch the video below:

SA applauds keyboard enthusiast

Online users were thoroughly impressed by the live amapiano music. People commented that he nailed it, while others thought he was exaggerating.

siphiwe commented:

"I think it's too much."

sandile wrote:

"When you paid R300 for entrance."

justGyvis joked:

"I repaired this keyboard last week."

Musa Kay added:

"He buys a new keyboard for every gig because they keep breaking. This man is fee."

Sachero said:

"The guy saying huwetsalang is very important."

BEARD KING applauded:

"That's amapiano."

Timmy declared:

"He is overdoing it, nice though."

stevemak_09 didn't trust the performance:

"Nice acting."

BafanaDuka was amused:

"When the church keyboard finds greener pastures."

siryobs laughed:

"I can't borrow this guy my piano never."

Man impresses with talent

A man-made people appreciate his skill. People could not help but rave about the man who broke out into a performance.

Source: Briefly News