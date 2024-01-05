Global site navigation

Musician Slays Keyboard to Play Amapiano Live at Krugersdorp, TikTok Video Delights Mzansi
Musician Slays Keyboard to Play Amapiano Live at Krugersdorp, TikTok Video Delights Mzansi

by  Rutendo Masasi
  • A man talented with the keyboard impressed people with his musical talent while performing at a venue in Gauteng
  • The man went viral in a TikTok video showing that he has fast fingers when playing a keyboard
  • Online users were amazed by the talented man who played some nostalgic hits at the crowd enjoyed

A man went viral for his talent for playing a musical instrument. The man did the most to some well-known songs.

TikTok video shows man playing keyboard live
A TikTok video shows a man in Gauteng performing with a keyboard, and he did the most. Image: @cyanxible
Source: TikTok

The video of the man performing received more than 120, 000 likes. People appreciated the live amapiano.

Man plays amapiano live in TikTok video

A TikTok video posted by an artist @cyanxibe shows him playing a keyboard live. In the video, he was playing along to a mix with a DJ at the venue.

Watch the video below:

SA applauds keyboard enthusiast

Online users were thoroughly impressed by the live amapiano music. People commented that he nailed it, while others thought he was exaggerating.

siphiwe commented:

"I think it's too much."

sandile wrote:

"When you paid R300 for entrance."

justGyvis joked:

"I repaired this keyboard last week."

Musa Kay added:

"He buys a new keyboard for every gig because they keep breaking. This man is fee."

Sachero said:

"The guy saying huwetsalang is very important."

BEARD KING applauded:

"That's amapiano."

Timmy declared:

"He is overdoing it, nice though."

stevemak_09 didn't trust the performance:

"Nice acting."

BafanaDuka was amused:

"When the church keyboard finds greener pastures."

siryobs laughed:

"I can't borrow this guy my piano never."

Man impresses with talent

A man-made people appreciate his skill. People could not help but rave about the man who broke out into a performance.

Flexible man performs acrobatic moves

Briefly News previously reported that more TikTok users are rushing to watch a video of a man who is heavily gifted in acrobatics.

As of the last count on Wednesday, December 21, the video posted by Lionel Bayka has received a whopping 430k views as people heaped praises on the talented man.

TikTok users have fallen in love with the video as they praised the man for his brave performance.

Source: Briefly News

