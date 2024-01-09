One woman's Ultra Mel Custard Scone recipe is causing a stir among netizens on TikTok

She posted a video that provides a complete list of ingredients making it easy for people to remake

The fluffy scones, prepped with love left over a million viewers eager to try the recipe themselves

A baker's recipe for custard scones became a viral sensation. Image

Source: TikTok

A woman generously shared her easy-to-follow Ultra Mel custard recipe for making delicious scones.

Ingredients list of fluffy scone recipe

She provided a comprehensive list of ingredients in the caption, offering her followers the key components for recreating the scrumptious treats.

The lineup includes 500g of Rama, 1 and 1/4 cups of sugar, 6 eggs, vanilla (utilizing the lid), 1 cup of Ultramel, 1 cup of buttermilk (Amasi), 1/2 tsp of bicarbonate of soda, 12 cups of flour, 12 tsp of baking powder, and an egg wash.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Right temperature to bake scones

The baker @baking_with_thobile instructed her viewers to preheat the oven to 180 degrees. The outcome of the fluffy and mouthwatering scones got enthusiastic reactions from people.

Watch the video below:

Baking homemade scones

Many said they were taking notes, and promised to make their own custard scones in their kitchens.

@anesipho123456 stated:

"Thanks dear, I'm going to start selling."

@si_zwe asked:

"Why do you put the bicarbonate of soda?"

@Aphu334 mentioned:

"They are delicious. l tried this recipe my God I love the softness of the scones and do the egg wash on top to be shiny."

@mminokebophelo wrote:

"I will definitely try this recipe."

@TebelloCTaleng added:

"Mamela Mtase send those scones to Bloemfontein neh delicious."

@Lele.M_27 said:

"It looks nice please show the measurement it will first time I learn how to bake."

@user5917757016187 posted:

"Please help mine are always hard."

@mteesharonteffo shared:

"Mine, I also grated orange peels. Iyoo guys mabose."

Woman plugs Mzansi with cooked chilli recipe

Keeping with recipes, Briefly News reported that a beautiful TikTokker is fast becoming a hot topic after she supplied the nation with a top-range chilli recipe that can be prepared in minutes.

The recipe seems so simple and does not require much, and it is precisely for this reason that netizens are raving about how she's provided them with an actual plug.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News