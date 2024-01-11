While it can't be considered The Avengers sequel, a video was posted to TikTok showing the Hulk falling at a children's birthday party, entertaining the internet

The video shows a themed birthday go into chaos as an entertainer in a Hulk costume taking a tumble, leaving children crying and parents laughing

Netizen reacted to the video with some hilarious comments with some thinking the Hulk had too much to drink

It was sides-splitting pandemonium as the Hulk took a tumble at a children's birthday party. Source: @dailymail

Source: TikTok

While he might not be everyone's favorite Avenger, the Hulk definitely left the party in stitches an entertainer in a bulky Hulk costume entered the house.

Hilarious tumble

The video shows the Hulk being announced by the party organizer and children cheering for them, but as he takes one step, the entertainer in his suit immediately falls into the house and struggles to get up.

Chaos ensues as children run in terror, and parents are left rolling on the ground with laughter.

Netizens can't get enough

The video sparked a range of hilarious responses from people on the internet, from some joking that he had been drinking, to other taking jabs at the incredibly heavy suit the entertainer was wearing.

Daff's day was made:

"I can’t stop watching Hulk trip over the door frame and take 3 minutes to hit the floor "

Natty wrote:

"Kids running for their lives "

Lucky wanted to get details:

"I want a drunk hulk for the next kid's party. That would be funny."

Diva found the Hulk's weakness:

"Just imagine his enemies tried to take him down and failed and all it took was a doorstrip"

Kiara is dying from laughter:

"Why they have to do my guy like that him trying to get up is making me weak

Bennie has a dark sense of humor:

"I like how they were afraid once he fell "

Dad throws out wild kids having a pool party at his house

In other party news, Briefly News previously reported on a group of kids who were busted hosting a pool party by their parents, who cut their trips short, and the action was caught on camera.

The father is seen in a TikTok video angry and disbelief by the number of children living it up at his house.

Source: Briefly News