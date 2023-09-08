A popular family restaurant called Blueberry Beacon in Joburg has left adults wanting to join

Mzansi citizens can't get enough of a TikTok video in which they witness Spiderman and a Transformer grooving with parents and children at a family restaurant called Blueberry Beacon in Joburg.

Someone shared a video showing Spiderman and the Transformer, known as Bumblebee dancing with parents and children, and it has gone viral. Image: (TikTok / @_dominiiquee_)

We are living in a generation where parents dance to Baby Shark and know the Blueys song backwards. Kids shows have stepped up the vibes, making parenthood a tad more vibey.

TikTok video shows parents grooving with characters at family restaurant

TikTok user @_dominiiquee_ shared a video showing what a vibe it is at a family restaurant called Blueberry Beacon in Joburg.

In the video, you see live music pumping and Spiderman and the Transformer, known as Bumblebee, dancing with parents and children. It looks like a wild Friday in a parent's life, lol.

Take a look:

Mzansi citizens are here for this family-inclusive vibe

This is what more restaurants need to do. Fun for the whole family! People took to the comment section to share how much they love this concept. Spiderman is an entertainer!

Read some of the comments:

Highcinthiaza laughed:

“Where the kids, I see adults grooving mos ”

Nomalanga Ndlovu wants to go:

“I'm the child I want to take ”

Rene Dear is about to score points:

“I'm going to take my niece and nephew and be that aunt”

Kirsten Delport is here for it:

“Even Spiderman is there!!! Definitely my next birthday spot!!! ”

Amogelang said:

“Peter Parker is a groovest!!”

