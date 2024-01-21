One woman showed people her favourite kitchen appliance and how she uses it to prepare a common delicacy

The creator shared a TikTok video of a unique recipe which included chicken innards cooked perfectly

People were fascinated after seeing the young lady's hilarious TikTok video of her easy gizzard recipe

A young woman wanted to prepare gizzards. The lady posted a video showing that he went to prepare them in a different way.

A woman used an Airfryer in a TikTok video to cook gizzards and used an audio of MaNtuli on 'Skeem Saam'. Image: @hopie_p

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's cooking received thousands of. Online users were in stitches after seeing how she used the modern appliance to cook gizzards.

Tiktok video shows woman cooking gizzards

A TikTok video shows a woman @hopie_p cooked her gizzards in an air fryer. Many people were fascinated after seeing how well they came out. She used a clip of Skeem Saam's MaNtuli bragging about having an air fryer.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the video below.

South Africa amazed by air fryer recipe

Many people thought she was on to something by cooking her gizzards in the air fryer. Peeps commented with jokes about the audio the woman used in her video.

K loved the reference:

"MaNtuli is an influencer."

Mbulaheni Phadziri said:

"Air fryer and Pressure cooker ke must have."

Ipeleng commented:

"I am becoming lazy because of using an air fryer."

Tebogo D Kolokoto wrote:

"I have to buy an Airfryer for this sound its still January guys."

‘Mthandazo Ngobese joked:

"It’s giving MaNtuli."

Ms E was amused:

"I think I need one as well."

naBoomy declared:

"Ntombazama must have an air fryer."

Woman cooks ujeqe in air fryer

In a related story one woman showed people that they can make other popular foods in an air fryer. The lady was a viral hit after using air fryer in the unique way.

US man raves about fresh bread sold in SA

Briefly News previously reported that an American man stumbled upon a hidden treasure at South African grocery stores - freshly baked bread.

Little did he know that his TikTok video showing this newfound love would set the internet ablaze with over 253 000 views.

Who would have thought that something as simple as bread could bridge the gap between continents and unite people in mutual appreciation?

Source: Briefly News