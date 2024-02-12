Global site navigation

Mzansi Woman Left Devastated After Lending Man R80k for Her Lobola and Then Disappearing
Mzansi Woman Left Devastated After Lending Man R80k for Her Lobola and Then Disappearing

by  Nothando Mthembu
  • A South African woman loaned her boyfriend R80,000 for lobola negotiations, but his uncles never showed up,
  • Judging by the post, the woman was left heartbroken, and netizens divided by her
  • Many people criticised her for lending such a large sum towards her own engagement

Woman loaned man R80k to pay for her lobola
A woman was left reeling after her man disappeared with her R80 000. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen
Source: Getty Images

A Mzansi woman who borrowed her man R80K for lobola left many netizens shaking their heads in disappointment.

Woman gets scammed by bae

A video shared on TikTok shows a screenshot of a tweet detailing how one unnamed woman had been trying to call her man because his uncles didn't show up at the gate as promised after she had given him the money that morning because his funds hadn't cleared in time for the negotiations.

Nail envy in scrubs: Med student shares desire to get a manicure but degree won't let her

The woman in the video couldn't help but judge and criticise the woman who willingly lent her man thousands of rands to ask her family for her hand in marriage.

SA calls out the woman for an unwise decision

Netizens did not hold back sharing their two cents on the woman's misfortune, saying she got what she deserved.

thabsile 63 said:

"Ayi abezwa laba uyalunga nje."

LesediRamsley responded:

"He borrowed it to go and pay lobola for his real love I'd definitely drive to Limpopo to buy lightning for him, aka nyela one way."

Nomsa Maseko responded:

"She was paying for school fees. She needed to learn a lesson. ."

User101 wrote:

"So y'all have 80k in your bank account just sitting nje nisebenza kuphi."

Beautiful woman shows reality of working in agriculture in TikTok video, inspires many online

KhensaniN said:

"My mom has always said NEVER borrow a man money for lobola."

LEBO M commented:

"Usebenzile umfana. Well done boy ."

Noxolo Thwala ❤ replied:

"Kanjani nje vele nina niyazishadisa manje sies."

Nzuzo_Em commented:

"Niboleka abafana imali yokuthi balobole Nina futhi ngayo?? ay ngiyanivuma."

