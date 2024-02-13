A South African legal practitioner said that no one can refuse to sign divorce papers, that is against the law

She added that it is possible to delay the divorce process, but in the end, it will have to happen

The social media community reacted to the information, with many sharing their divorce stories without the other partner

A lawyer said no one is allowed to refuse divorce. Images: @maryjaneesq

A South African legal practitioner noted that a party can't refuse divorce if another party is no longer interested in the marriage.

@maryjaneesq took to her TikTok account to share the information. She said a person may delay being divorced by the other person but not to an extent where they totally refuse the other person to leave them or get out of the marriage.

She added that South Africa has one of the best law or legal processes where the courts are willing to punish someone who does such acts.

Lawyer says no one can refuse to divorce someone

Watch the insightful TikTok video below:

TikTokkers share their divorce stories

The video garnered over 40k likes, with many online users thanking the lawyer for her insightful information and others sharing their divorce stories.

@Ontiretse agreed:

"My ex-husband didn’t participate in anything, and didn’t even attend court, but my divorce was granted."

@tsakanejoyce07m knows the experience:

"True , he didn’t even pitch at court and we proceeded without him. He was made aware of the application and he didn’t contest, that was it."

@Zama Mahamba learnt something:

"Someone finally said it I blame it on the TV soapies."

@Ms Fro shared a different view:

"A disadvantage of the South African laws that is considered the best, people are being divorced without their knowledge."

@Dancing Lady joked:

"You just exposed the game "

@Elie Khoza shared:

"My Mom divorced my father without him signing the papers "

Lawyer emphasise importance of divorce in a customary marriage

In another story, Briefly News reported about a lawyer who gave knowledge about divorce in a customary marriage.

@maryjaneesq took to her TikTok account and said in a customary marriage, each apartment is entitled to 50% of their property, and that is before the additional R250 000 that they are entitled to each in the marriage.

The lawyer emphasised the importance of people divorcing when they are no longer together because customary marriage is also recognised in the court system.

