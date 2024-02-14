One South African lady left netizens baffled after she showcased her body, which was bitten by bedbugs

In the clip, the stunner can be seen sitting on her bed while unveiling the marks that the insects left

People flocked to her comments to express their concerns, and others simply shared their own bedbug stories

One lady on TikTok shocked social media users after she showcased how bedbugs had bitten her.

This young lady took to TikTok to showcase her bedbug marks. Image: @black.ivy12

A woman gets bitten by bedbugs

A clip posted by @black.ivy on the video platform shows the young lady unveiling the bedbug marks on her body. The bedbugs left red marks, which perplexed many people online. The video has gathered over 380K views, thousands of likes, and many comments within one day of the clip being published.

According to Medical News Today, Bedbugs are little, wingless insects that only consume the blood of warm-blooded animals. The health publication stated:

"Humans are the preferred hosts for the two main species."

Watch the video below:

Peeps reacts to the woman's video

Many online users were baffled at the clip of the woman as they flooded her comments section to express their concerns, while others simply laughed it off.

Lerato Frans said:

"Yoh hle this looks painful."

To which she responded by saying:

"Is itchy."

Ayandaberry7 commented:

"Bed bugs disale gona? I thought those things ke dilo tsa kgale and I don’t even know them."

Simmy shared:

"I once went to a boyfriend's house I couldn't sleep because of bedbugs I told him to take me home I'll rather explain ekhaya ukuthi ngibuyaphi."

Lulu wrote:

"Wait, bed bugs are real."

