One child took part in an athletic event at school and became a viral hit on TikTok video for his running style

The proud parent recorded that their child dominated athletics with a technique inspired by the anime character Naruto

Online users were amazed by the cute child, who won after he raced other kids with determination

A child beat others in a race. In a video, it was sports day at a school and spectators were gathered.

A TikTok video shows a school kid doing the Naruto run for his kid. Image: @chriszbetterbabak32

The video of the child racing received over 20K likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who thought the kid looked adorable.

Child dominates race in TikTok video

A child raced against his schoolmates. In the video by @chriszbetterbabak32, he took over first place and then stretched his arms backwards while sprinting.

The child was running like the main character in Naruto. People thought he looked amazing.

Watch the clip below:

SA amused by kid's race

Many people thought it was adorable to see the kids racing. Though the video caption compared Coco Melon, some thought it looked like the Naruto run.

Read people's comments below :

yaya said:

"That's Naruto, not CocoMelon, and he flew."

lazynaps wrote:

"NOT THE NARUTO RUN."

princewillmbabie added:

"The Naruto run is officially aerodynamically proven."

Thursten was impressed:

"That’s the Naruto run, ma’am! Better put some respekt on that boy's technique."

Corpora Cavernosa argued:

"People saying Naruto run, but me knowing it as the OG Goku run."

Thando Maselle was amused:

"That's the Naruto run."

Solcandirsa applauded:

"The Naruto run, kid will grow up to be a legend."

