Hot Pink Push Present: SA Wifey Goes Viral After Husband Surprises Her With Dream Mercedes
- A TikTok video of a South African new mom being surprised with a push present has gone viral
- The TikTok footage shows Ntombi Mbewe receiving a pink Mercedes-Benz from her dear husband
- The footage captured the wife's emotion and gratitude, sparking love and envy among entertained netizens
One loved-up wifey didn't know how to act when she was gifted the push-present of her dreams.
Pregnant wife gets car of her dreams
New mom, Ntombi Mbewe (@ntombikayise___) posted a TikTok video showing her emotional reaction to being surprised with a brand new car from her husband.
And this was no ordinary sedan or SUV, but Ntombi's dream car in her favourite colour - a hot pink Merecedes-Benz, wrapped in a cute red bow.
The video shows Ntombi crying in disbelief before posing against her new pink German ride, with the biggest smile on her face. What a lucky mama!
"Thank you my love I don't what I did to deserve you and all your love ," Ntombi captioned the post.
Watch the video below:
Mercedes push present leaves SA in awe
SA viewers reacted to the video with a funny mix of awe and envy as some congratulated the Ntombi and others questioned where she got such a generous man from.
phindilebuthelezi6 said:
"Thina saphathelwa amageu esbhedlela ."
Thando Cebekhulu commented:
"I thought you were American yazi . Congrats sisi❤."
Dladla nondu commented:
"Wow, unkulunkulu asilethele amadoda anjena phela nathi."
nomnom453 wrote:
"Kanti niwatholaphi lamadoda ."
Tsholo replied:
"Shuthi umuntu yizambane ngempela."
Minnie_Phewa responded:
"Mantombazane nikhethe kahle."
Nikkimapakisha said:
"Congratulations sis kuvela kancane lokho e South Africa ."
Source: Briefly News