A TikTok video of a South African new mom being surprised with a push present has gone viral

The TikTok footage shows Ntombi Mbewe receiving a pink Mercedes-Benz from her dear husband

The footage captured the wife's emotion and gratitude, sparking love and envy among entertained netizens

Ntombi Mbewe went viral on TikTok after her husband surprised her with a brand new pink Mercedes-Benz as a push present. Image: @ntombikayise

One loved-up wifey didn't know how to act when she was gifted the push-present of her dreams.

Pregnant wife gets car of her dreams

New mom, Ntombi Mbewe (@ntombikayise___) posted a TikTok video showing her emotional reaction to being surprised with a brand new car from her husband.

And this was no ordinary sedan or SUV, but Ntombi's dream car in her favourite colour - a hot pink Merecedes-Benz, wrapped in a cute red bow.

The video shows Ntombi crying in disbelief before posing against her new pink German ride, with the biggest smile on her face. What a lucky mama!

"Thank you my love I don't what I did to deserve you and all your love ," Ntombi captioned the post.

Watch the video below:

Mercedes push present leaves SA in awe

SA viewers reacted to the video with a funny mix of awe and envy as some congratulated the Ntombi and others questioned where she got such a generous man from.

phindilebuthelezi6 said:

"Thina saphathelwa amageu esbhedlela ."

Thando Cebekhulu commented:

"I thought you were American yazi . Congrats sisi❤."

Dladla nondu commented:

"Wow, unkulunkulu asilethele amadoda anjena phela nathi."

nomnom453 wrote:

"Kanti niwatholaphi lamadoda ."

Tsholo replied:

"Shuthi umuntu yizambane ngempela."

Minnie_Phewa responded:

"Mantombazane nikhethe kahle."

Nikkimapakisha said:

"Congratulations sis kuvela kancane lokho e South Africa ."

