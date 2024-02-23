A gentleman took to his TikTok and shared his views about siblings claiming their married brother's assets

The guy said that those things belonged to the man's wife and children, not his family

The online community reacted to the video, with many agreeing and applauding him for his view

A man called out siblings who think they have the right to their married brother's assets, saying they belong to the wife and kids. Images: @sgora03_thuthukani/ TikTok, @Konstantin Aksenov

A man took to his TikTok account to set things straight with siblings who feel entitled to their married brother's assets.

@sgora03_thuthukani uploaded a video, saying that a married man's assets belong to his wife and kids, not his siblings.

His statement comes from the fact that many people, especially in South Africa, have tended to start fights with the wife when the husband passes away. The man's family would claim everything, saying the wife has no right to her husband's things.

These families even go against the law of married people in a property community.

Man says husband assets belong to his kids and wife and his siblings

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers love the man's view on marriage

The video garnered over 119k views, with many online users agreeing with what he said and adding that this goes both ways.

@rampage347 commented:

"Also, remind the wife's siblings of the same."

@sophy b Lekhuleni muianga loved:

"Your wife, she's the luckiest woman on earth straight ."

@villa code guru revealed how he would do it:

"50% my parents, 30% my son, 20% the baby mama cause what I know is, even if the son blew it, the mother will take good care of him."

@Shai Khutšo felt different:

"50% belongs to his wife. The other 50% the brother can give to his family."

@Charmaine agreed:

"Tell them please ."

@What do you want!!! said:

"Let's draw up wills Bana ba ntate That's the only thing that can save us from such."

Man tried to cheat wife on 50/50 split during divorce

In another story, Briefly News reported about a husband who tried to cheat his wife from getting a 50/50 in divorce.

Mrs M filed for divorce after over two decades of marriage. In court papers, the wife believed she was owed a 50/50 share of the joint estate because she and Mr M were married in a community of property. The man refused, saying she did not contribute anything to the house, she did not even visit her kids who were staying with him.

The woman denied that, and the kids also denied what their father was saying, and as a result, he lost the case.

