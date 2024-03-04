A young schoolgirl in South Africa has gone viral on TikTok for her creative paper eyelashes and nails

The video shows the girl confidently batting her paper lashes and flexing her paper nails in class

South African netizens found the video humorous and responded with jokes and questions about the teacher's reaction

A girl went viral on TikTok for her creative DIY paper eyelashes and nails. Image: @tshepang977

A young schoolgirl had netizens amused after a video of her rocking paper lashes and nails went viral.

Girl's beauty look goes viral

A TikTok video shared by @tshepang977 shows the creative girl confidently chilling in her seat at her desk as she bats her eyelashes and flexes her nails made from blue cardboard paper stuck onto her eyelids and nails.

The girl could be seen looking around the class before she blushed and looked away shyly after noticing she was being recorded.

SA reacts to video with humour

Mzansi netizens responded to the video with banter and witty comments as they joked about the child's self-made lashes and manicure, while some wondered if the teacher did anything to reprimand the girl.

names responded:

"Utheni manimukhuza as teachers?."

PHUMZILE NDIMANDE asked:

"MUST WE CONTINUE NGOKUTHENGA AMA PRITT??"

Buhle commented:

"Ave engafaneleka mengaba I model ❤ woow ngiyakubona okwezinkophe nezinzipho umuhle mamie ❤natural beauty skin tone."

paleki2 commented:

"Umzali utheni uma ingane ephuma eya eskolweni, khona uyo bhala njani."

slieK responded:

"oThisha kodwa bayaydinga ccounselling."

Thuleleni Mthembu commented:

"The guy ngemuva hleka kancane, seqalil kbona izimanga zodadewethi."

